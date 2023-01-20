KCR sanctions Rs 180cr for cable bridge in Khammam

HYDERABAD: A day after Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao promised to provide funds at the BRS public meeting for the construction of a cable bridge, roads and buildings secretary K.S. Sreenivasa Raju issued GO 21 sanctioning Rs 180 crore for the construction of a new bridge on the Munneru River along Suryapet-Aswaraopet road in Khammam town, similar to Durgam

Cheruvu cable bridge in Hyderabad.

The existing bridge was constructed during the British era. Heavy increase in vehicular traffic due to the expansion of Khammam town over the years has led to frequent traffic jams on the bridge as well as accidents. When the construction of the cable bridge completes, the problems faced by motorists will be lessened. The High-Level Bridge comprising 300 metres cable stayed and 120 metres RCC type will be constructed in Khammam town limits, with additional budget provision, as there is huge spill over commitment.

Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who is also incharge minister for Khammam district, made a request to the CM to sanction funds for the construction of an alternate bridge.