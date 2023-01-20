Kanti Velugu kicks off across state, 1.6 lakh tests done on Day 1

Opthalmologists being assisted by Asha workers and other doctors during the “Kanti Velugu” second phase at Kavadiguda Govt Communityhall in Hyderabad on Thursday .(Photo: S.Surender Reddy)

HYDERABAD: After Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao launched the second phase of the Kanti Velugu programme in Khammam on Wednesday, ministers, MLAs and MPs of the BRS followed suit by launching it in all other districts of the state on Thursday.

Health minister T. Harish Rao stated that over 1.6 lakh people across the state underwent eye-screening tests on Day 1 of the programme. He said about 1,500 camps were set up, covering all mandals in districts.

Over 37,000 reading glasses were distributed for free after screening on Day

1. Harish Rao said that prescription glasses will also be distributed to the 33,000-odd people requiring them, for free, soon.

A common theme across launches was of BRS leaders praising the Chief Minister for launching the free universal eye-screening programme for the benefit of the poor and needy.

BRS leaders said that the Kanti Velugu programme impressed the Chief Minister of Delhi, Punjab and Kerala as well, who announced that they plan on replicating the scheme in their states while addressing the BRS public meeting in Khammam on Wednesday.

Ministers and BRS leaders also participated in the camps, got eye tests done

and obtained spectacles.

BRS leaders said the state government is set to create a world record by conducting eye screening tests for lakhs of people over the next 100 days and supplying spectacles for free. They said that eye surgeries will also be conducted for those needing one.