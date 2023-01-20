  
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Other News 20 Jan 2023 Judicial inquiry sta ...
Nation, In Other News

Judicial inquiry starts into TD’s Sankranti Kanuka stampede incident

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 20, 2023, 12:54 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2023, 12:54 am IST
The stampede occurred during the distribution of Sankranti gifts at an event organised by Telugu Desam leader Vuyyuru Srinivas. (DC Photo)
 The stampede occurred during the distribution of Sankranti gifts at an event organised by Telugu Desam leader Vuyyuru Srinivas. (DC Photo)

VIJAYAWADA: The judicial inquiry into the stampede during distribution of sarees in Guntur started on Thursday. A committee headed by retired judge Justice Seshasayana Reddy is probing the incident. The state government appointed the panel following the series of stampedes in the state.

Justice Reddy visited the Vikas institutions ground in Sadashiv Nagar in Guntur, the scene of the stampede for an on-the-spot examination.

The stampede occurred during the distribution of Sankranti gifts at an event organised by Telugu Desam leader and NRI, Vuyyuru Srinivas. Guntur Collector Venugopal Reddy, SP Arif Hafeez and police personnel accompanied Justice Reddy.

The officials explained to him that the stampede took place on January 1 when the event was organised by Uyyuru Foundation of Srinivas under the name Sankranti Kanuka. Three women lost their lives and several others were injured.

Justice Reddy spoke to some of the victims. Those who supervised the programme were also called and evidence taken from them. After inspecting the incident site, he met the family members of the victims. Information regarding the incident was collected from them.

TD chief Chandrababu Naidu had attended the programme and gave gifts to some people. After he left, the organisers started a full-scale distribution. There was a mad rush for the gifts. The 52-year-old Gopideshi Ramadevi of AT Agraharam died on the spot. Injured Syed Asia and Sk Janbee died in a hospital.

...
Tags: telugu desam party (tdp), andhra pradesh stampede, vuyyuru srinivas
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Related Stories

Andhra Pradesh govt appoints inquiry commission to probe recent stampedes
Retired HC judge Seshasayana to probe stampedes
Andhra issues order to check stampede incidents at meetings and rallies

Latest From Nation

Mr. Rubin Cherian, General Manager, Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre (NHCC) and Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC). (Photo by arrangement)

Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre appoints Rubin Cherian as the General Manager

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath with Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak. (PTI File Photo)

Yogi govt will chip in with $ 1 tn in India's $5 tn target: Brajesh Pathak

Opthalmologists being assisted by Asha workers and other doctors during the “Kanti Velugu” second phase at Kavadiguda Govt Communityhall in Hyderabad on Thursday .(Photo: S.Surender Reddy) 

Kanti Velugu kicks off across state, 1.6 lakh tests done on Day 1

Undated file photo of Nawab Mir Barket Ali Khan Walashan Mukarram Jah Bahadur, the titular eighth Nizam of Hyderabad. Mukarram Jah passed away in Istanbul on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Mukarram Jah family to attend ziyarat ritual on Friday, plan succession



MOST POPULAR

 

Rewind: 90s ke Stars: Big then, gone now

The stars who dazzled the Hindi film world in 1990s.
 

Mukkaram Jah: A life of low profile and a death in obscurity

Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru with young prince Mukarram Jah Bahadur at a dinner party in Hyderabad in early 1950's. (Photo: DC)
 

SS Rajamouli overjoyed as he meets 'god' Steven Spielberg

"I just met GOD!!!" the filmmaker, also known for blockbuster "Baahubali" movies, wrote in the caption. — Twitter
 

Netizens rally against theory equating music interest with depression

Amita a radio presenter said, "Music is like a necessity in my life, just like breathing. I listen to it for several hours, which does not mean I am depressed. It is like therapy for me." (Photo: DC)
 

Fog envelops Hyderabad, city gets a hill station feel

A school going boy protects his sister during the drizzle rain while going on the two-wheeler with their father at Hitech city on Friday. (Photo: R. Pavan)
 

Hyderabad is 4th best city for women in India

The report's findings are intended to assist corporates in engaging with stakeholders to collaborate in developing enabling ecosystems for women talent to reach its full potential. ( Representative image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

India dreams big, has courage to reach it

Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributes title deeds to eligible beneficiaries of newly declared revenue villages at Malkhed of Kalaburagi district. (DC Photo)

SC collegium reiterates recommendation to appoint advocate Saurabh Kirpal as judge

Supreme Court (Photo: ANI)

Ambani scion Anant gets engaged to Radhika Merchant

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani with wife Neeta Ambani, (extreme right) son Aakash Ambani daughter-in-law Shloka, daughter Isha Ambani and son-in-law Anand Piramal during the engagement ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: DC)

SC dismisses BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain's plea against HC order over alleged rape

BJP leader Syed Shahnawaz Hussain.(Photo: ANI)

Karnataka makes masks compulsory during New Year celebrations

Health minister Dr. K Sudhakar appealed to senior citizens, people with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children to avoid crowded places. (Representational Image/AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->