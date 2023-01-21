Eco-tourism activities resume in Amrabad tiger reserve

HYDERABAD: The much anticipated Amrabad tiger reserve ecotourism activities are about to start after a gap of over a year, with the objective of providing visitors a memorable and enjoyable experience.

The visitors to the Amrabad tiger reserve, one of the largest tiger reserves in the country, will be able to enjoy new facilities, which include eight new safari vehicles and six new mud and tree cottages, starting on January 26. The newly inaugurated mud and tree cottages, in the middle of the natural landscape, give a scenic view of the mountains with fresh air and soothing quiet spaces, a perfect getaway for nature lovers, which can also be combined with a wildlife safari.

A general safari which starts at Farhabad gives a sneak peek into the wildlife, which is of about 14 kms, while the tiger safari starting at Gundam, makes an explicit trip of 16 kms to the tiger habitation zone in the reserve.

Environment minister A. Indrakaran Reddy officially inaugurated these facilities on Friday at Mannanur in the tiger reserve. At the event, a book titled ‘The Tiger Book of Amrabad Tiger Reserve’ was released, featuring 26 pictures of tigers that were captured by cameras placed inside the boundaries of the reserve. Apart from the existing 400 cameras, 10 additional CCTV cameras have been installed. Nearly 10 guides from the Chenchu tribal community were felicitated by the minister.

“We erected the plastic segregation and baling unit to recycle plastic in the reserve area to create a plastic free zone in an effort to support responsible environmental tourism. Additionally, we have set up a health clinic and are promoting employment for local women through a jute bag manufacturing facility,” he said.

"We want to develop the Chenchu community that supports the growth of wildlife. Initiatives such as the educational programme will help create more awareness in the visitors about the idea of eco-tourism,” Rohith Gopidi, Nagarkurnool district forest officer, told Deccan Chronicle.

The reserve also has an environmental education centre which gives an interesting insight into wildlife species, the life of Chenchu tribals. The reserve also has a separate theatre room which runs documentary videos on the forest and wildlife. The tourism services can be booked from the website of the tiger reserve, which comes with a number of packages one can choose from.