Amazon to invest Rs 36,300 crore in Hyderabad, TS gets highest FDI

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 21, 2023, 12:57 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2023, 12:59 am IST
Amazon Web Services will invest in its three Hyderabad data centre campuses at Chandanvelly, FAB City, and Pharma City in phases.(Image credit: Wikipedia)
HYDERABAD: In one of the highest Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs) into Telangana, Amazon Web Services (Asia Pacific Region-Hyderabad) announced on Friday that it would increase its investment from its previously committed Rs 20,096 crore ($2.7 billion) in 2020 to Rs 36,300 crore ($4.4 billion) by 2030.

This announcement came after US tech giant Microsoft announced setting up data centres in the city with a total investment of Rs 16,000 crore.

Amazon Web Services will invest in its three Hyderabad data centre campuses at Chandanvelly, FAB City, and Pharma City in phases. The announcement was made on the sidelines of the AWS Empower India event, which was held at the Hyderabad International Convention Centre (HICC) on Friday and focused on cloud adoption to mark the Hyderabad Zone going live on the AWS network.

The three data centres are an integral part of AWS's effort to strengthen its cloud infrastructure to better serve its Indian and overseas clients while giving them more cloud regions to choose from. All three data centres have completed their initial phases, and users may now avail them to access cloud services.

IT minister K.T. Rama Rao and IT secretary Jayesh Ranjan, who are currently in Davos to attend the World Economic Forum (WEF) and bring in investments for Telangana, expressed their happiness over the increased investments made by AWS in the state.

“I am glad to see Amazon expanding on its investment in their Hyderabad Data Centers making it one of the largest FDIs coming into the state. We have also collaborated with AWS to improve e-governance, healthcare, and municipal operations to benefit the citizens of Telangana. We are pleased that the new AWS Region in Hyderabad will spur more innovation and growth for many enterprises, startups, and public sector organizations in India,” stated Rama Rao.

Apart from the Data Center investments itself, Hyderabad has been a preferred destination for Amazon in India. Both AWS’s largest campus in the world and Amazon’s first and one of its largest fulfilment centres are based in Hyderabad. The Government of Telangana is also actively working with AWS’s cloud practice and has hosted some of its projects on AWS to harness the advantages provided by cloud computing.

