Pesticide residues may have caused mystery illness at Pulla

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 21, 2021, 12:25 am IST
Updated Jan 21, 2021, 12:25 am IST
A majority of people of all ages living in several localities in the village suffered from loss of consciousness for two to three minutes
 Local health authorities maintain that unlike the mystery illness that affected over 600 people in Eluru located nearly 30 km away from Pulla in December where a majority of them suffered seizures, in Pulla case only a few of them showed such symptoms. —(Representational Image/DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Pesticide residues in vegetables are suspected to be one of the major causes for the mystery illness that affected 29 persons, who lost consciousness, suffered dizziness and convulsions at Pulla village in West Godavari’s Bhimadole mandal. The incidents were reported from January 17 to 19, although no fresh case was reported on Wednesday.

Local health authorities maintain that unlike the mystery illness that affected over 600 people in Eluru located nearly 30 km away from Pulla in December where a majority of them suffered seizures, in Pulla case only a few of them showed  such symptoms. Of the total affected persons, four are undergoing treatment at the government hospital in Eluru while the rest were discharged. 

Pulla primary health centre medical officer Dr Leela Prasad said, “Though both Eluru and Pulla cases of mystery illness are having some similarities but in Pulla only a few affected suffered seizures while in Eluru, a majority of them exhibited such a symptom. “We suspect that pesticide residues in vegetables might be affecting the brains gradually. Even though all the family members eat the same cooked vegetables, only those who are weak might be vulnerable. However, we are awaiting analysis reports of the samples to find out the exact cause for such illness.”

 

Samples of rice, vegetables, water, milk and pulses have been sent to IICT, Hyderabad and to other labs for analysis. 

Director of health Dr T. Geetha Prasadini said, “No fresh case of illness is reported at Pulla on Wednesday. We are awaiting test reports of food and water samples to ascertain the reasons.”

