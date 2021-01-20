Nation Other News 20 Jan 2021 NH-363, railway trac ...
Nation, In Other News

NH-363, railway track act as impediments for passage of tigers into Kawal Reserve

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALALMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Jan 20, 2021, 1:19 am IST
Updated Jan 20, 2021, 1:29 am IST
A lot of funds are being invested in conservation of forests in KTR, but this is of no use so far
The forest department has proposed three underpasses or bridges at identified places for smooth passage of tigers on NH-363 and also at the railway track in Komaram Bheem Asifabad (KBA) and Mancherial districts. — PTI
 The forest department has proposed three underpasses or bridges at identified places for smooth passage of tigers on NH-363 and also at the railway track in Komaram Bheem Asifabad (KBA) and Mancherial districts. — PTI

ADILABAD: The forest department has identified National Highway 363 and the railway tracks in the area as impediments to free passage of tigers into the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) from Thadoba Andhari and Thippeshwar Tiger reserves bordering Maharashtra.

The forest department has proposed three underpasses or bridges at identified places for smooth passage of tigers on NH-363 and also at the railway track in Komaram Bheem Asifabad (KBA) and Mancherial districts. Proposals for construction of underpasses or bridges for smooth passage of tigers have been submitted to NHAI and SCR authorities.

 

The 94.6km stretch of NH363 is being converted into a four-lane road – in place of the two-way lane -- from Wankidi on the borders of Telangana and Maharashtra to Mancherial of Telangana. Road widening works are in progress and the third railway track is being laid. Works are in progress.   

The tigers have not made the core area of KTR as their habitat till now.

After Kawal wildlife sanctuary was declared as a tiger reserve in 2012, lot of funds are being invested in the conservation of forests in KTR, but this is of no use so far. No tiger has made KTR its habitat till now. A few months ago, a tiger entered KTR’s buffer area and returned to its habitat in Maharashtra after wandering in the area for few days.      

 

The third rail track is being laid on the route between Kazipet in Telangana and Ballarshah in Maharashtra under SCR and a four-lane road is erected from Mancherial to Chandrapur. Forest conservator of Adilabad circle CP Vinod Kumar said NH363 and the railway tracks have become an impediment in the smooth passage of tigers into the core area of the Kawal Tiger Reserve (KTR) from Thadoba Andhari and Thippeshwar tiger reserves bordering Maharashtra.

“Tigers are coming to a certain point but failing to cross the NH and railway tracks due to lack of underpasses and going back to their original habitat.” He said the forest department has identified some spots on NH and the railway tracks that are reached by tigers, but these tigers are then going back.

 

Forest officials say the ‘man and animal conflict’ and density of tigers could be controlled in the Kagaznagar forest division by providing a safe passage to tigers into KTR from Kagaznagar forest division. Many forest areas in the Kagaznagar forest division fall under the buffer area of KTR. The tigers are migrating to Telangana borders from the Thadoba Andhari Tiger Reserve of Maharashtra.

Forest officials say a fight is going on among the migrated tigers for domination of individual forest territory. This problem has arisen with an increase in the migrated tiger population in the Kagaznagar forest division. There were incidents of a tiger and a leopard dying after being hit by trains while crossing the railway track on the outskirts of the Sipur (T) mandal headquarters.

 

...
Tags: kawal tiger reserve, national highways railway track impediment to free passage of tigers, tiger population in kagaznagar division, three under passes proposed for free movement of tigers into kawal reserve


Latest From Nation

Naidu said a normally peaceful Chittoor and Nellore districts were also witnessing attacks and atrocities. — DC Image

Decline of YSRC would start with Tirupati bypoll: Chandrababu Naidu

The Chief Minister sought special status for AP. He said that it is very necessary for a financially challenged state. New industries will come and jobs will be created, the CM said. (DC File Photo)

Special status will help Andhra Pradesh: Jagan to Shah

The committee members came under sharp criticism by the protesting farmers and the Opposition for publicly supporting the new laws. (Photo:PTI)

Farm reforms much-needed, repeal won’t help: SC panel

The minister emphasised that every two-wheeler rider should wear a helmet and those riding four-wheelers seat belt. — DC Image

Puvvada launches 32nd National Safety Month



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Tribal university: Onus on Centre

Chief Secretary of the tribal welfare department conducted a follow-up meeting for budgetary allocations of Rs 15 crore for resumption of assigned land and Rs 290.50 lakh for a temporary campus at Youth Training Centre (YTC) in Jakaram, Warangal district. — DC Image

IRCTC to resume cooked food supply to passengers in trains soon: Eastern Railway

The e-catering services will be restarted soon at Howrah, Sealdah, Kolkata, Durgapur, Asansol, Malda and Bhagalpur stations under the jurisdiction of the ER. Representational Image/PTI

24 dead, 17 injured in roof collapse at Ghaziabad cremation ground

Rescue operation carried out by NDRF personnel after the complex roof of a crematorium collapsed due to heavy rain, at Muradnagar in Ghaziabad, Sunday, Jan. 03, 2021. (PTI)

Nation’s first paramotor centre in Mahbubnagar

The winners would represent India at the Thailand international event. — DC Image

India to use electoral data for jab

Among the target groups to receive the vaccine are those older than 50 years, and this is where the electoral rolls, with their nearly comprehensive data pertaining to individuals — names, addresses, and their age — will become all-important (Representational Image: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham