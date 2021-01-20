Balineni donates Rs 3 lakh to Ram Mandir construction

Srinivas Reddy said this was a great opportunity for his family to make a donation and urged all people to make a success of the endeavour. — Facebook

Nellore: AP energy and forests minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy contributed Rs 3 lakh on Wednesday for construction of the Ram mandir in Ayodhya.

A team of senior RSS members met the minister at his residence in Ongole and urged him to be a part of the mega exercise to build a shrine for Lord Ram at His birthplace.

Srinivas Reddy said this was a great opportunity for his family to make a donation and urged all people to make a success of the endeavour. He appreciated the RSS effort to sound all sections of people for donations irrespective of their political affiliations.