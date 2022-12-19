  
Nation Other News 19 Dec 2022 Over-the-counter sal ...
Nation, In Other News

Over-the-counter sale of ‘dangerous’ pills after their delisting by Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RACHEL DAMMALA
Published Dec 19, 2022, 11:45 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2022, 8:58 am IST
Months after the Union Health ministry dropped 26 drugs from the national list of essential medicines (NLEM), several medical stores in the city are still selling them over the counter. — Representational Image/DC
 Months after the Union Health ministry dropped 26 drugs from the national list of essential medicines (NLEM), several medical stores in the city are still selling them over the counter. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: Months after the Union Health ministry dropped 26 drugs from the national list of essential medicines (NLEM), several medical stores in the city are still selling them over the counter. They are "not aware" these were delisted.

Nine out of the 11 stores this correspondent visited for these drugs did not ask for the doctor’s prescription, while one said these were out of stock.

The central government removed these drugs amid a fear that these could cause cancer. When asked how an almost-banned drug is being sold without a prescription, the pharmacist at Ramkote said that he knew nothing about the delisting of the drug.

Both Rehaan Ali (a student studying music) and his cousin suffer from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). They have resorted to popping Zinetac 150 and Rantac 150 for relief from acidity. Both these tablets contain ranitidine, one of the most popular yet most-controversial drugs feared to be a probable human carcinogen.

"It’s a pity. Why should someone have to Google if the drug they're taking is safe or not? Why are such drugs sold in the market even after a delisting," said Rehaan.

The 26 excluded medicines include popular stuff such as atenolol (used to control high BP), nicotinamide (used to treat Vitamin B3 deficiency, acne and diarrhoea), antibiotic capreomycin and erythromycin, cetrimide(for burns), chlorpheniramine (for allergies), norethisterone (birth control), and white petrolatum (vaseline), among others.

Dr Jagadeesh Kumar, senior physician and internal medicine specialist, said he was not aware of the removal of these drugs from the list.

“Not many know that even some cough syrups they buy and consume have banned combinations of drugs," he said and added that the ‘infodemic’ that Google, WhatsApp and YouTube can cause is scarier than one might think,” he added.

...
Tags: national list of essential medicines (nlem), zinetac 150, rantac 150, infodemic, chlorpheniramine
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 December 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

During her visit to the Srisailam temple town in Nandyal district, the President would inaugurate a project of the tourism department, ‘Prasad’, at the premises of the Srisailam temple. — PTI

President Murmu arriving in Srisailam on December 26

Kaushik Kappagantula (left) and Satya Raghu Mokkapati, co-founders of Kheyti. — Twitter

Hyd-based agritech start-up wins Prince William’s Earthshot Prize

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said his government will provide cooking gas cylinders at Rs 500 for people under the poverty line. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

Gehlot plans to give LPG cylinders for Rs 500 to poor

Telangana High Court (DC)

HC hears arguments in Disha encounter killings case



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

Truck breaks down, causes massive traffic jam at Mehdipatnam jn

Left: The mini truck which broke down in the middle of the busy road. Right: Many commuters impatiently honked horns and some motorists even took to rash driving to bypass the obstruction on the road on a busy Sunday. (Photo: DC)

A day after Scindia announces action plan for IGI, chaos reignites

Sheela Bhatt, senior journalist tweetted., All Cabinet ministers, MPs, MLAs and VVIPs are escorted through business class passage at airports so they have no clue how ridiculous it is to fly Delhi-Mumbai and spend almost same time as the express trains. Around four hours at arrival and departure airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Female elephant dies of electrocution in agriculture farm

Carcass of the female elephant, which died of electrocution at a field in Kiramanda village of Bangarupalem Mandal in Chittoor district on Friday. (Photo: Avinash P Subramanyam)

Transferring poachgate case to CBI: Telangana HC reserves orders

Advocate General B.S. Prasad, representing the state government, submitted that SIT has the authority to conduct the probe into the poachgate case. (Representational Image)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->