  
Nation Other News 19 Dec 2022 Congress underlines ...
Nation, In Other News

Congress underlines right of house for poor

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 20, 2022, 12:47 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2022, 9:35 am IST
District Congress Committee (DCC) president Naini Rajendar Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)
 District Congress Committee (DCC) president Naini Rajendar Reddy. (Photo: Facebook)

WARANGAL: Congress has asked why the poor cannot have the right over a shelter when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao can have more than 100 acres of land and a farmhouse.

The opposition party organised a one-day protest by the shelter-less poor at the Chowrasta in Kazipet of Hanamkonda district on Monday demanding that the state government allot them either double-bedroom houses or housing plots and sanction them ₹5 lakh for constructing a house there.

Speaking on the occasion, District Congress Committee (DCC) president Naini Rajendar Reddy pointed out that before the elections, KCR visited Warangal district and promised poor people that the government will construct and distribute to them double bedroom houses. The CM also announced a sanction of ₹5 lakh to middle-class families who have housing plots for constructing a new house. But after the elections, he forgot all about his promise, thereby betraying people.

Rajendar Reddy recalled that recently, finance minister T. Harish Rao announced that the state government will sanction ₹3 lakh to 4 lakh people at the rate of at least 3,000 people per constituency for the construction of a house. But the government has not released even a single rupee to anyone in the state to date.
Further, the DCC president underlined that even though double-bedroom houses have been constructed behind the Asian Sridevi Mall, the government has not yet distributed them to the eligible poor.

Rajendar Reddy underlined that the Congress party will continue to fight against the state government in support of poor people until the government distributes double-bedroom houses and sanctions ₹5 lakh to people for constructing houses on their own plots.

Tags: naini rajender reddy, warangal district, telangana pradesh congress committee (tpcc), chief minister k chandrasekhar rao, double bedroom houses telangana
Location: India, Telangana


