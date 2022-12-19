Choirs ring in Christmas joy as churches enjoy Carols Sunday

Sandeep Emmanuel, the captain of the musical team who scripted the whole programme in style received a standing ovation. James Joseph was on lead guitar and his fast- moving fingers on Fred board recollected Carlos Santana. (DC image)

Hyderabad: Enchanting movement of carol beats at the Centenary Methodist Church in Chapel Road marked the right build-up for the Christmas season here on Sunday.

The 113-member team of choristers, with brass and stringed instruments, regaled the congregation of around 200 faithful. The unique fusion of traditional western classical music and rock music lasted two hours.

Mobile phone torches were switched on at the start in one of the carols, which, though, concluded with the candles lit in every hand.

Sandeep Emmanuel, the captain of the musical team who scripted the whole programme in style received a standing ovation. James Joseph was on lead guitar and his fast- moving fingers on Fred board recollected Carlos Santana. Neha Sharon gave a heart-touching solo. B Jerome Maximus Joseph said, “Our group of five played the drums. The performance was uniquely different and one of the surprises in the package.”

Joshua Kiran, who was on key, said, “For this Carol Sunday, we practised for three months. On the day, we felt it was worth spending so much of our time.”

Deepna and Jesica rendered the “O come all ye faithful, a popular carol.” Abigail and Anshul Isaac entered the stage as Devil - Junior Devil and delivered hilarious dialogues.

Bishop M.A. Daniel, who delivered the evening’s message, congratulated the choristers with the words, “We are proud of this team that performs the best event each and every year. The event was followed by the campfire dinner on the church premises.

At another event in Secunderabad, St Thomas’ Tamil Cathedral that celebrated Carol Sunday, the members of the church said they waited yearlong for this day. Carol Sunday, they said, enhances the spirit of Christmas.

This choir was formed in 1935. From then on, the legacy continued. The choir started in a humble way and over the years rose to great heights, it now carrying with it a choir strength of 60.

This church was built in 1952 not far from the Secunderabad Railway Station. It has a strength of 1,000 families as its members. The choir was led by Henry Jaganath. The present choristers have rendered the 13 most-popular English carols on this carol service.

Bro. Sunny Xavier, who delivered the message to the congregation, spoke about the love of Jesus Christ. Dominic Godfred, another member of the church said, “The Carol Sunday service is the much-awaited programme before Christmas. The whole atmosphere at the church and among its member families is filled with the festival spirit now.”