  
Nation Other News 19 Dec 2022 Choirs ring in Chris ...
Nation, In Other News

Choirs ring in Christmas joy as churches enjoy Carols Sunday

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Dec 19, 2022, 1:22 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2022, 1:22 pm IST
Sandeep Emmanuel, the captain of the musical team who scripted the whole programme in style received a standing ovation. James Joseph was on lead guitar and his fast- moving fingers on Fred board recollected Carlos Santana. (DC image)
 Sandeep Emmanuel, the captain of the musical team who scripted the whole programme in style received a standing ovation. James Joseph was on lead guitar and his fast- moving fingers on Fred board recollected Carlos Santana. (DC image)

Hyderabad: Enchanting movement of carol beats at the Centenary Methodist Church in Chapel Road marked the right build-up for the Christmas season here on Sunday.

The 113-member team of choristers, with brass and stringed instruments, regaled the congregation of around 200 faithful. The unique fusion of traditional western classical music and rock music lasted two hours.

Mobile phone torches were switched on at the start in one of the carols, which, though, concluded with the candles lit in every hand.

Sandeep Emmanuel, the captain of the musical team who scripted the whole programme in style received a standing ovation. James Joseph was on lead guitar and his fast- moving fingers on Fred board recollected Carlos Santana. Neha Sharon gave a heart-touching solo. B Jerome Maximus Joseph said, “Our group of five played the drums. The performance was uniquely different and one of the surprises in the package.”

 Joshua Kiran, who was on key, said, “For this Carol Sunday, we practised for three months. On the day, we felt it was worth spending so much of our time.”

Deepna and Jesica rendered the “O come all ye faithful, a popular carol.” Abigail and Anshul Isaac entered the stage as Devil - Junior Devil and delivered hilarious dialogues.

Bishop M.A. Daniel, who delivered the evening’s message, congratulated the choristers with the words, “We are proud of this team that performs the best event each and every year. The event was followed by the campfire dinner on the church premises.

At another event in Secunderabad, St Thomas’ Tamil Cathedral that celebrated Carol Sunday, the members of the church said they waited yearlong for this day. Carol Sunday, they said, enhances the spirit of Christmas.

This choir was formed in 1935. From then on, the legacy continued. The choir started in a humble way and over the years rose to great heights, it now carrying with it a choir strength of 60.

This church was built in 1952 not far from the Secunderabad Railway Station. It has a strength of 1,000 families as its members. The choir was led by Henry Jaganath. The present choristers have rendered the 13 most-popular English carols on this carol service.

Bro. Sunny Xavier, who delivered the message to the congregation, spoke about the love of Jesus Christ. Dominic Godfred, another member of the church said, “The Carol Sunday service is the much-awaited programme before Christmas. The whole atmosphere at the church and among its member families is filled with the festival spirit now.”

...
Tags: a christmas carol, carol beats at centenary methodist church, 113 member team of choristers, chapel road church
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

File photo of BJP Rajya Sabha member Sushil Kumar Modi. (Photo: PTI)

BJP MP opposes same-sex marriage

Basar IIIT (Facebook)

IIIT Basar student's parents demand police inquiry into his death

BJP Rajya Sabha member and OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman. (ANI file image)

Metro route to airport changed to benefit realtors, says MP

The Hyderabad police on Sunday issued guidelines for three-star and above hotels, clubs and pubs for New Year celebrations. (Representational PTI image)

Police issue guidelines for New Year eve



MOST POPULAR

 

What to watch on OTTs for the week ending December 16

Naga Chaitanya and Kriti Sanon’s seven-year-old movie, ‘Dohchay’, will start streaming on Netflix this Friday.
 

US scientists achieve breakthrough in mimicking sun to fuse atoms

Kalpakkam Nuclear plant (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Bengaluru 'Police' slap fine on couple for late night walk on road

DCP North East Anoop A Shetty assured the two men would be identified and stern action would be initiated against them. (Image credit:Twitter)
 

Metro Phase-II alignment finalised considering under-construction flyovers: HMRL

The construction of underpass and flyover at Mindspace junction were also taken into consideration before finalising the metro phase-2 alignment. (Photo: PTI)
 

Airport Metro to adversely affect structural stablity of several flyovers

Vehicles run on the newly inaugurated flyover. (Photo: DC/R. Pavan)
 

Airport in 20 minutes @120 kph; KCR plans quicker Metro ride in Hyderabad

Hyderabad Airport (Image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Haphazard footpaths worry pedestrians 

According to ‘Indian Road Congress: Guidelines for pedestrian facilities’, footpaths should continue at the same level across side streets and property entrances for seamless movement. Vehicle access ramps too should be provided so as to slow down vehicles at intersections. (Photo:DC)

Arrive early, carry just one hand baggage: Airlines to passengers amid congestion

The country's largest airline IndiGo has asked passengers to reach Delhi airport at least 3.5 hours prior to domestic departures. (Representational Photo: AFP)

HAML to fast track Hyderabad Airport Metro

The Airport Metro Biodiversity Junction station will be built to facilitate the integration of the future BHEL-Lakdikapul Metro corridor station. (Representative photo / DC)

AP Rythu Sadhikara Samastha wins $15 mn grant

RySS was one of the 10 applicants shortlisted from 601 entities by Co-Impact across the globe. The grant aims to encourage transformation across many levers of the system, ensuring that 2.8 million farmer families within AP and 0.4 million farmers and their families from other states begin their natural farming voyage in this decade. (File photo: DC)

HC seeks list of scheduled areas in Bhadrachalam

Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C.V. Bhasker Reddy are hearing a writ plea. (Photo: TSHC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->