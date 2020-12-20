Nation Other News 19 Dec 2020 Vehicle registration ...
Nation, In Other News

Vehicle registrations reaching pre-Covid levels in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 20, 2020, 12:02 am IST
Updated Dec 20, 2020, 12:02 am IST
Fast growth of registrations was witnessed in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Malkajgiri districts
In July 2019 the department registered 64,338 two-wheelers and 9,425 four-wheelers while in July this year the number had fallen to 55,745 two-wheelers and 9,356 four-wheelers.
 In July 2019 the department registered 64,338 two-wheelers and 9,425 four-wheelers while in July this year the number had fallen to 55,745 two-wheelers and 9,356 four-wheelers.

HYDERABAD: Vehicle registrations, which were severely hit due to Covid-19, are slowly picking up since June following the unlockdown.

Though there was a considerable decrease in the purchase of new vehicles, officials of Road Transport Authority (RTA) hope that it will gain momentum in the coming months.

 

Road transport department joint commissioner C. Ramesh told Deccan Chronicle, “We have reached 80 per cent or registrations compared to last year. There has been a considerable increase in registration of vehicles in October and November.”

He said that the RTA had registered 77,190 two-wheelers and 18,311 four-wheelers across the state and collected Rs 276.65 crore in tax and 76,076 two-wheelers and 13, 837 four-wheelers in November  and collected Rs 229.77 crore tax.

According to records, in July 2019 the department registered 64,338 two-wheelers and 9,425 four-wheelers while in July this year the number had fallen to 55,745 two-wheelers and 9,356 four-wheelers.

 

Even during Dasara and Diwali, people could not go for new vehicles due to the pandemic and economic factors, Ramesh said.

The joint commissioner said that over 6,50,930 vehicles have been registered in the current year.

Fast growth of registrations was witnessed in Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Malkajgiri districts. The daily average in the pre-pandemic period was 3,500 to 4,000 vehicles while it is 2,500 to 3,000 in the post-pandemic period.

...
Tags: vehicle registrations telangana, vehicle registration slowly picking pace telangana, vehicle registration picked up in november


Latest From Nation

Additional services may be pressed into service as per the need and rush of passengers.

APSRTC to operate 3,607 special buses for Sankranti

After the operation, the agencies will leave the dogs in the same areas from where they were picked up.

GHMC to spend Rs 1,500 o every stray for vaccination, birth control operations

the CM decided to go for the old system of registrations in order to prevent hardship and inconvenience to the public.

Telangana CM okays old registration process from tomorrow

SMC and the Hyderabad-based Government Dental College were declared as “statewide institutes’ in undivided AP.

Telangana students denied Phase-II counselling for admission to MBBS



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)

Tiger kills 15-year-old Adivasi girl in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district

According to eyewitnesses, a tiger suddenly came from behind and attacked the girl, caught her neck and dragged her off to some distance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham