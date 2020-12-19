Nation Other News 19 Dec 2020 Three injured as cri ...
Nation, In Other News

Three injured as cricket tiff leads to firing by MIM leader

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 19, 2020, 10:04 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2020, 10:43 am IST
News doing the rounds is that the incident was not accidental but stemmed from an old enmity between the TRS and the MIM
A petty quarrel between boys while playing cricket took a serious turn and resulted in a MIM leader opening fire in Tatiguda Colony. (Representational Image)
ADILABAD: A petty quarrel between boys while playing cricket took a serious turn and resulted in a MIM leader opening fire in Tatiguda Colony here on Friday.

Police said that after the children began quarrelling, their parents came out. Suddenly Farooq Ahmed, MIM leader and former Adilabad municipal vice-chairman, opened fire with his licensed revolver.

 

Syed Zameer and Syed Mouthesin received bullet injuries and Syed  Mannan,52, father of 16-year-old Mouthesin, sustained head injury. Videos posted on Facebook showed that Ahmed had opened fire from close range.

Ahmed also used a sharp weapon in the attack. News doing the rounds is that the incident was not accidental but stemmed from an old enmity between the TRS and the MIM. Ahmed was subsequently arrested.

Adilabad Two Town police booked Ahmed under Section 307 IPC and Section 27/30 of Indian Arms Act.Police also set up picketing to maintain peace in the colony.  

 

Giving details to the media along with Two Town circle inspector P. Srinivas, Adilabad OSD Rajesh Chandra said on receipt of information, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. The injured persons were shifted to RIMS Hospital. He said as Mouthesin's condition was critical he was shifted to Hyderabad. They said Ahmed has been arrested.

Adilabad Zilla Parishad chairman Rathod Janardhan and MLA Jogu Ramanna visited the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences and interacted with the victims.

Ahmed had contested as a councillor and lost to a TRS candidate. Ahmed’s wife was elected as councillor in the last municipal elections. Ahmed is also Adilabad district president of the AIMIM.

 

