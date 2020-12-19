Nation Other News 19 Dec 2020 Telangana students d ...
Nation, In Other News

Telangana students denied Phase-II counselling for admission to MBBS

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 19, 2020, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Dec 20, 2020, 12:14 am IST
Students were allotted seats under convener quota in Phase-I but were barred from the Phase-II as they joined Siddhartha Medical College
SMC and the Hyderabad-based Government Dental College were declared as “statewide institutes’ in undivided AP.
 SMC and the Hyderabad-based Government Dental College were declared as “statewide institutes’ in undivided AP.

Hyderabad: Scores of students belonging to Telangana state have been denied an opportunity to participate in the second phase of counselling for admission into the first year MBBS by the Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences (KNRUHS).

These students were allotted seats under the convener quota in the first phase but were barred from the second phase as they had joined Siddhartha Medical College (SMC), Vijayawada, a ‘statewide institution’ in which students from the three regions of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh were allotted seats as per the quota fixed in the Presidential Order.

 

The KNRUHS hurriedly gave notification for the second phase and scheduled it on Saturday and Sunday, preventing the students from questioning the decision in the Telangana High Court.

“Wrong application of rules by the KNRUHS is preventing students from Telangana state who joined Siddhartha College to ‘slide’ to a better college in Telangana. But students from Andhra and Rayalaseema who also took admission in the same college are extended the privilege by their health university. This is creating a class within class, which is illegal,” said a student.

 

SMC and the Hyderabad-based Government Dental College were declared as “statewide institutes’ in undivided AP and the status is being continued after bifurcation. Students from Telangana state get admission in SMC by virtue of their Osmania University local status. After the first phase of counselling in Telangana state which ended on December 10, the NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) of Andhra Pradesh held the first-phase counselling for colleges in AP along with SMC.

“We had submitted our original certificates in the colleges allotted to us in the first phase in Telangana state. When we got allotment in Siddhartha, the NTRUHS insisted that we produce the original certificates. The KNRUHS and the respective colleges in Telangana state forced us to give an undertaking that we are surrendering the seat to give certificates. This is clear injustice,” a parent pointed out.

 

Normally, when sliding takes place, the students need not submit certificates in the second college which directly obtains certificates from the first college. “Except for the location of the college Siddhartha is equivalent to any college in Telangana state and those who joined there should be allowed for second phase of counselling,” said another parent.

Ironically, the university also misrepresented in its notification that these students did not join colleges allotted to them in the first phase of counselling. “The fact is that they paid fee in the college and secured admission only to be forced to give it up. None of the rules governing admission into MBBS or the prospectus and guidelines have a mention about giving up a seat to join Siddhartha,” the parent pointed out.

 

When contacted, Vice Chancellor Karunakar Reddy said the decision was taken to prevent blocking of seats by students. However, blocking of seats are done in the private colleges but in case of Siddhartha Medical College the students were allotted seat by the convener under the OU quota. Even if they are allowed in the second phase of counselling and move to another college, students next in the merit order from Telangana state would get the seat in Siddhartha Medical College.

...
Tags: telangana students mbbs counselling, wrong application process knruhs, mbbs counselling, ntruhs first phase counselling


Latest From Nation

Additional services may be pressed into service as per the need and rush of passengers.

APSRTC to operate 3,607 special buses for Sankranti

After the operation, the agencies will leave the dogs in the same areas from where they were picked up.

GHMC to spend Rs 1,500 o every stray for vaccination, birth control operations

the CM decided to go for the old system of registrations in order to prevent hardship and inconvenience to the public.

Telangana CM okays old registration process from tomorrow

In July 2019 the department registered 64,338 two-wheelers and 9,425 four-wheelers while in July this year the number had fallen to 55,745 two-wheelers and 9,356 four-wheelers.

Vehicle registrations reaching pre-Covid levels in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)

Tiger kills 15-year-old Adivasi girl in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district

According to eyewitnesses, a tiger suddenly came from behind and attacked the girl, caught her neck and dragged her off to some distance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham