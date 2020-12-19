Sports Cricket 19 Dec 2020 Team India's su ...
Sports, Cricket

Team India's summer of 36 Down Under

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | R MOHAN
Published Dec 19, 2020, 11:34 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2020, 11:34 pm IST
Cummins was brilliant in using the in-tilt to draw the batsmen into playing at the ball and taking it away
Even skipper Kohli, who compiled that flawless innings of 74 — the highest in the match on a pitch that was nowhere near Adelaide Oval standards.
 Even skipper Kohli, who compiled that flawless innings of 74 — the highest in the match on a pitch that was nowhere near Adelaide Oval standards.

Chennai: This will go down as the “Summer of 36”. Team India achieved history of the notorious sort in going down for a bus route kind of number in their total of 36 (innings closed as last man Mohammad Shami retired hurt).  The ignominy of being shot out for their lowest total since India played their first Test at Lord’s in 1932 is that of Virat Kohli’s team. Is this an aberration or is it a “representation of new India?” Only time will tell.

The previous low for India was on the 1974 tour of England when they were a miserable set of tourists, huddled at Lord’s against the blustery cold of Old Blighty as the ball swung and seamed. But this was a bright Australian summer day on which the ball hardly swung and moved off the seam only a smidgen.

 

This Team India of the new millennium sank without a trace, done in by precise bowling, the ball pitched up to a full length and aimed at the corridor of uncertainty by Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc and the stump-to-stump line as in Josh Hazlewood’s pinpoint accuracy.

Cummins was brilliant in using the in-tilt to draw the batsmen into playing at the ball and taking it away. Hazlewood carried out his plan of persistent accuracy around off stump. Up against such a planned assault, the worst of Indian batting erupted in indistinct footwork, hesitancy and bats presented to the ball held in hard hands and the outside edge drawn like moths to the flame.

 

Even skipper Kohli, who compiled that flawless innings of 74 — the highest in the match on a pitch that was nowhere near Adelaide Oval standards and far from ideal for a Test match played with the pink ball that does a lot more when new than its red cousin — in the first innings managed just one boundary before being taken low in the slips cordon, as indistinct a stroke as that of any others in the top order.

The last time a similar situation occurred may have been when Team India seemed to be on the cusp of making history but flopping was in Bridgetown, Barbados in 1997 when 120 was the fourth innings target. The West Indian attack was charged up that final morning, bowling the wicket-to-wicket line with an iron discipline and close catchers doing the rest. Young Tendulkar was the skipper then and a deeply disappointed man after India were bowled out for 81.

 

The best laid plans of men and mice can often go awry. But this seems to happen to Team India more often. A handy first innings lead and a bowling attack manned by such splendid men as Jasprit Bumrah and Ravi Ashwin had too small a bank of runs to defend even on such a pitch offering plenty of assistance. And Shami, the third prong of the seam trio, had to retire hurt after ducking, swaying and swishing at the ball like a man in a trance.

The Indian approach to bowling on this pitch was in sharp contrast to what the Australians did in keeping the ball up to the bat. The number of times Burns pulled Bumrah amply illustrated how the Indians were pitching it that much shorter. Bumrah had bowled so much better in the first innings to exploit the variable bounce.

 

The shabby ways of Team India were exemplified in the finish too with a dropped catch going over the line for six. The embarrassment was complete. This team didn’t have the mental toughness needed to win a Test match in what is the hardest country in the world to beat the home team in. Kohli’s men flattered to deceive and they will be without their leader in the rest of the series.

...
Tags: team india's summer of 36, cricket match team india, india australia cricket match, pink ball cricket match, adelaide oval


Latest From Sports

India captain Virat Kohli (right) leads his players off the field after their loss to Australia on the third day of their first Test in Adelaide on Saturday. — AFP

India slump to lowest ever score as Australia clinch first Test

Ravichandran Ashwin (second from left) of India celebrates with teammates after dismissing Australia’s Steve Smith during their second day of the first Test in Adelaide on Friday. — AFP

Ashwin takes four as India lead Australia by 62

Players of Manchester United and Sheffield United eye the ball during their English Premier League match at the Bramall Lane Stadium in Sheffield, England, on Thursday. Manchester United won 3-2. — AP

Comeback kings Man Utd maintain perfect Premier League away record

A file photo of 2008 Under-19 World Cup where Taruwar Kohli (second from right) and Virat Kohli can be seen celebrating with the teammates.

When there is a Kohli in the name, it is difficult not to feel motivated by Virat



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Cricket

Six Pakistan cricketers positive for Covid-19 in New Zealand

Pakistan cricket team in this file photo. - Agency

Blow for Australia as Warner ruled out of India Test

David Warner in this file photo. - AFP

T Natarajan added to ODI squad as Saini’s Cover

T. Natarajan in this file photo. - Agency

Concussion and dodgy hamstring may keep Jadeja out of first Test vs OZ

Ravindra Jadeja in action in this file photo. - AFP

Williamson’s Test-best double ton sets West Indies huge target

Kane Williamson celebrates his double century against West Indies in Hamilton, New Zealand, on Friday. — AP
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham