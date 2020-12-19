Nation Politics 19 Dec 2020 Poach our corporator ...
Poach our corporators and face exodus of your MLAs, Bandi warns KCR

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 19, 2020, 8:46 am IST
Updated Dec 19, 2020, 10:58 am IST
Sanjay said that the people of Bhagyanagar gave them a great opportunity to develop the city and serve the people.
HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao was trying to lure BJP corporators, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay on Friday warned him that if he went ahead such a devious plot, the BJP would open the floodgates for TRS legislators, many of whom were already in touch with him.

Sanjay, along with MLA T. Raja Singh and 46 corporators, visited the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar and offered special puja. Later, he administered pledge to the corporators to contribute to development in all possible ways while always being available to the public.

 

Sanjay said that BJP's aim was to work for a Hyderabad free from TRS and MIM.

Speaking to the media, he said that Hyderabad was called Bhagyanagar because of Goddess Bhagyalakshmi. He said that the people of Bhagyanagar gave them a great opportunity to develop the city and serve the people. Asking the Old City people to realise why their areas were not developed, he said the BJP was committed to develop Old City.

He slammed MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and told him not to consider the Old City as his personal domain. BJP has penetrated into it and they would score an encore in the next Assembly elections, he said.

 

Repeating that Chandrasekhar Rao would go to jail, the BJP leader wanted to know why, despite holding the GHMC elections in a hurry, he has not conducted elections to the posts of Mayor and deputy Mayor.

Tags: bandi sanjay, bandi visits bhagyalakshmi temple, bjp aim hyderabad free from trs mim, bandi tells owaisi old city not his personal domain, bandi says kcr will go to jail


