Nation Other News 19 Dec 2020 Officials raid stree ...
Nation, In Other News

Officials raid street food vendors in Andhra Pradesh, destroy tonnes of stale food

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 19, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Updated Dec 19, 2020, 11:30 pm IST
Food authorities inspected 3 hotels, collected samples of chicken biryani, chicken fry, curry and sent them for analysis to Hyderabad
Officials destroyed tonnes of stale and adulterated food and 50 vehicles have been seized, apart from imposing a fine of Rs 500 on each vendor.
 Officials destroyed tonnes of stale and adulterated food and 50 vehicles have been seized, apart from imposing a fine of Rs 500 on each vendor.

VIJAYAWADA: To check sale of stale and adulterated of food and its impact on health of people, food safety and municipal corporation authorities carried out raids against street food vendors in several parts of the state on Friday from morning till late in the night.

The raids are in the aftermath of “mystery illness” affecting nearly 600 persons and claiming one life at Eluru recently. Deputy Chief Minister in-charge of health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas directed food safety and municipal authorities to conduct surprise checks on street food vendors.

 

Accordingly, food safety officials from West Godavari, Krishna and Guntur districts, apart from those of Eluru Municipal Corporation, carried out raids, focusing on mobile street food vendors, including those who sell tiffins, fast food, curries and the locally popular chicken pakora.

Officials destroyed tonnes of stale and adulterated food. 50 vehicles have been seized and a fine of Rs. 500 slapped against each vendor. Subsequently, all vehicles were released with a warning to vendors not to resume sale of state or adulterated food.

Food safety authorities also inspected three hotels and collected samples of chicken biryani, chicken fry and vegetable curry and sent them for analysis to the State Food Lab in Hyderabad.

 

Eluru food safety officer M. Srinivasa Rao said, “Based on directions from the deputy CM, we carried out raids against street food vendors, apart from hotels. We have also collected samples of food following suspicions that they are using banned food colours and mono sodium glutamate. We will continue to inspect all food-selling establishments to safeguard the health of people,” he underlined.

Major findings of officials during the raids are that streets vendors sell food by encroaching upon drains and other public places. They prepare and sell food items in unhygienic conditions. The waste being generated by them is carelessly dumped either in drains or in public places.

 

Eluru municipal health officer (in-charge) K. A. Kondala Rao said, “Even as several people were affected by the mystery illness and national institutions are trying to find out the source of this illness, people are continuing to visit street food vendors with no concern for their health. We have instructed vendors to stop sale of food for the time being.”

...
Tags: street food vendors, chicken biryani, chicken fry samples sent for analysis, mobile street food vendors raided, street food vendors 50 vehicles seized rs 500 fine imposed on each, stale food street food vendors
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

Additional services may be pressed into service as per the need and rush of passengers.

APSRTC to operate 3,607 special buses for Sankranti

After the operation, the agencies will leave the dogs in the same areas from where they were picked up.

GHMC to spend Rs 1,500 o every stray for vaccination, birth control operations

the CM decided to go for the old system of registrations in order to prevent hardship and inconvenience to the public.

Telangana CM okays old registration process from tomorrow

In July 2019 the department registered 64,338 two-wheelers and 9,425 four-wheelers while in July this year the number had fallen to 55,745 two-wheelers and 9,356 four-wheelers.

Vehicle registrations reaching pre-Covid levels in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
 

The etiquette of dignity

Michelle Obama
 

DC Edit | The lingo of Year 2020

News
 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Two arrested for duping UP doctor into buying 'Aladdin's lamp'

An artist representation of an Aladdin Lamp

Protesting farmers get support from Hyderabad artistes

People take part in a candle march in support of the farmers, protesting against the Center's new farm laws, in Hyderabad, Saturday, December 5 (PTI)

Retired Air Marshal Shahid Naqvi passes away

As Air Officer, Shahid Naqvi personally designed and fabricated a bomb trolley, which is now standard equipment in the IAF.

Niti Aayog's infrastructure monitoring arm has over 60 per cent of its posts vacant

A health worker sanitises the premises of NITI Aayog building in New Delhi. (PTI)

Tiger kills 15-year-old Adivasi girl in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district

According to eyewitnesses, a tiger suddenly came from behind and attacked the girl, caught her neck and dragged her off to some distance.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham