VSP reports minor fire

VISHAKHAPATNAM: A minor fire broke out on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) premises on Saturday morning. There have been no injuries owing to the incident.

According to an official statement, the conveyor at junction house of Ore and Flux Handling Plant had been seen burning around 9:45 a.m. in the take-up area, adjacent to the road connecting PP road with Sinter Plant.

Steel Plant CISF fire brigade immediately arrived and extinguished the fire completely within half an hour. A small portion of the conveyor belt got burnt and will need replacement.

The conveyor belt is likely to be back in operation by the end of B-shift. There has been no loss of production, as supply to downstream units continued through alternate routes, the statement clarified.