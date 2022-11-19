Isro to encourage start-ups in building launch pads

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, IN-SPACe Chairman Dr Pawan Kumar Goenka are seen displaying the Vikram-S rocket model, built by a start-up M/s Skyroot Aerospace Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on Friday. Pawan Kumar and Naga Bharat of Skyroot Aerospace are also seen. — By Arrangement

NELLORE: ISRO chairman S. Somanath on Friday announced that they are ready to facilitate private sector in building launch pads or other infrastructure necessary for launching their rockets.

He was responding to a question during a press conference at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Shar Sriharikota, after the successful launch of Vikram-S rocket developed by Hyderabad-based Skyroot Aero Space.

“If start-ups are interested in building launch pads at Shar or anywhere in the country, we will encourage them. It is not a one element thing. Start-ups can engage in any activity, including, building satellites, applications and payloads,” Somanath clarified.

Reacting to a question on possibility of private sector playing a role in the defence sector, he said there are 75 space connected items, which will be supported by the government for development.

Union minister of state for space Jitendra Singh said India ranks number three in the start-up ecosystem in the world. He said the next 25 years are going to be very significant when India celebrates 100 years of independence in 2047.

