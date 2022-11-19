  
Nation Other News 19 Nov 2022 Hyderabad: Traffic a ...
Nation, In Other News

Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued for Sunday in view of Indian Racing League event

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 19, 2022, 11:50 pm IST
Updated Nov 20, 2022, 8:56 am IST
 Traffic Advisory Formula E Racing work (Photo by arrangement)

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad traffic police has issued an advisory stating that the Khairatabad junction, Telugu Talli junction and IMAX Necklace Rotary and the stretch would be closed on Sunday in view of the Indian Racing League events. The stretch is being used as the city circuit for the races.

Roads connecting to Mint Compound road would be closed. Police said motorists could take the road from Khairatabad junction via Shadan, Nirankari, Saifabad old police station and Iqbal Minar to the Telugu Talli flyover.

Traffic will not be allowed towards Tank Bund from Iqbal Minar side, while vehicles from Tank Bund towards Iqbal Minar will be allowed through. The police requested motorists to avoid the roads surrounding Tank Bund, PVNR Marg (Necklace Road), Khairatabad junction, Iqbal Minar and Telugu Talli junction till November 21.

While explaining the parking arrangements for those going to watch the car races, police said they had earmarked 12 parking lots, located at PVNR Marg (Necklace Road), NTR stadium, People’s plaza, and Nizam’s college.

Of the six entry gates for the event, two are from the Telugu Talli junction side, one from Imax Rotary, one opposite Imax, and two at Bada Ganesh lane. “Shuttle buses will be provided from the parking points to the entry gates. Commuters travelling via the Metro Rail and RTC buses are requested to arrive at the entry gates,” added the police.

Tags: khairatabad, indian racing league, tank bund, pvnr marg
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


