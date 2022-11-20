Government social welfare hostel confines 150 ill students to small room in AP

150 students of a government social welfare hostel were isolated in a small room after an eye infection. (FIle Image)

ANANTAPUR: At least 150 students of a government social welfare hostel at Kutagulla Railway Gate on outskirts of Kadiri in Satya Sai district had been forced to confine themselves to a small room on Saturday after their eyes got infected by a virus.

Incidentally, most of these students, studying in third to 10th classes, belong to tribal communities. Their confinement to a room by hostel authorities came to light after student organisations and local TD leaders received a tip off and reached the hostel.

On being questioned, the hostel warden K. Venkataramana Naik clarified that the infected students had been kept separately to check the infection from spreading to remaining students.

In the interim, district tribal welfare officer Murali Sreenivas rushed the hostel and expressed his anger. The students were then shifted in ambulances to Kadiri hospital for treatment.