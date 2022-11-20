Heavy rainfall alert for AP’s south coast

The depression will lead to rainfall over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema (DC Image)

VISHAKHAPATNAM: Heavy rains are likely over isolated places in south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on Tuesday, November 22, under the influence of a depression, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said here on Saturday.

There is a well-marked low pressure over central parts of south Bay of Bengal with associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 7.6 km above mean sea level. It is likely to move west north-westward and gradually concentrate into a depression over southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Sunday.

During subsequent two days, it is very likely to continue moving west north-westward towards Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, south Andhra Pradesh coasts. The depression will lead to rainfall over south coastal AP and Rayalaseema, the IMD underlined.