Nation Other News 19 Nov 2021 Sandhya Conventions ...
Nation, In Other News

Sandhya Conventions MD moves High Court for bail

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VUJJINI VAMSHIDHAR
Published Nov 19, 2021, 3:23 am IST
Updated Nov 19, 2021, 6:58 am IST
Justice Kanneganti Lalitha heard the plea and adjourned the matter to Friday
Justice Lalitha asked the public prosecutor to get the police place the remand report of Rao by Friday morning. (PTI)
 Justice Lalitha asked the public prosecutor to get the police place the remand report of Rao by Friday morning. (PTI)

Hyderabad: Sandhya Conventions MD and builder Sreedhar Rao, arrested on Wednesday night by Telangana Police, has approached the high court with a petition on Thursday morning, seeking bail.

Justice Kanneganti Lalitha heard the plea and adjourned the matter to Friday to first ascertain the reasons mentioned in the remand report before taking a decision on the bail.

 

Senior counsel MS Prasad appearing for the petitioner stated that his client was arrested at 8.30pm on Wednesday and produced before the magistrate on Thursday. It was without issuing the Crpc 41-A notices that the police took Rao into custody, he said, adding this was a clear violation of the Supreme Court guidelines on arrests.

He also said the police had immediately filed a police custody petition before the magistrate without stating what was the necessity for a police custody at this point.

Counsel also stated that the police with unknown reasons was keen on lodging false cases against his client after November 10.

 

Telangana state public prosecutor Pratap Reddy opposed the bail petition and  argued that the plea was not maintainable. The arrested person cannot approach the high court directly for bail, unless a magistrate’s court or sessions court rejected the bail plea.

Section 439 of Crpc provides special powers to the high court to grant the bail. But it has some conditions, that the offences are of the nature specified in subsection (3) of section 437, like the punishment of above-7-years’ imprisonment. In the present case, without  knowing the reasons for remand and without submitting the remand report, the petitioner approached the high court for Bail, Pratap Reddy argued.

 

Justice Lalitha asked the public prosecutor to get the police place the remand report of Rao by Friday morning. The judge made it clear that a decision will be taken on the bail plea after perusing the remand report.

...
Tags: telangana high court, sandhya conventions
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 19 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (AP High Court)

AP High Court to look into legality of two legislations on Amaravati

Tigers migrate into Kagaznagar division crossing River Pranahitha from the Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Villagers including women caught between tiger and rivulet

Questions pertaining to integrity and corruption-free services received the lowest scores across states. Representational Image. (PTI)

Telangana ranked second best in SMART policing

Tension gripped Kadapa prison when Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy and YSRCP activists reached the place to meet Siva Shankar Reddy. Representational Image. (PTI)

MP's aide sent to Kadapa jail in Viveka murder case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

DC Cares | Hyderabad: Reckless parking compounds city’s traffic woes

Cars parked in two lines at Abids on Wednesday. (Photo: DC/R.Pavan)
 

DC Cares | No regard for parking rules outside wine outlets in Hyderabad

Pedestrians have to walk on the road as two-wheelers are parked on foot path at Banjara Hills road no.1 on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parking violations continue in spite of stringent norms

Cars parked on roadside near BasavaTarakam hospital at road no.10 Banjara Hills on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Parkings on side of road slows traffic flow at Abids

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

DC Cares | Cars crammed in Sindhi Colony, Rani Gunj

Two wheelers parked haphazardly at Chirag Ali lane on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 

China’s wildlife is a pandemic ‘waiting to happen,’ study finds

Workers carrying a bucket with fish at a seafood market in Wuhan in China’s central Hubei province. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Uttar Pradesh to launch ambulance service for cows in December

For the first time in the history of the state, the Yogi Adityanath government gave funds to cow shelters for keeping stray cattle. (PTI file image)

Tigers entering from Maharashtra add to woes of Telangana forest officials

A senior officer working in Kagaznagar forest division said that they were under tremendous pressure because tigers are migrating from Tadoba Andhari tiger reserve in Maharashtra and also because of a steady increase in the population of other animals. (DC file photo)

Very 'egalitarian' people outside liquor outlets: Kerala High Court

Long queues seen outside a liquor shop in Kozhikode. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala: Green summit calls for change in development concepts to solve climate issues

Dr. TV Sajeev, scientist of Kerala Forest Research Institute speaks at the Green Kerala Summit organized by Kerala State Sunni Students Federation. (By arrangement)

Puducherry govt allows sale of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

Diwali in Puducherry was muted and low-key affairs last year due to COVID-19-induced lockdown. (Photo: PTI/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->