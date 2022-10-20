TRSCL’s Rajiv Swagruha township auction falls flat

The HMDA was able to auction only 1,027 of the 2,246 flats on offer at Bandlaguda (DC file photo/Representational)

HYDERABAD: The auction of Rajiv Swagruha flats in Bandlaguda and Pocharam Townships appears to have left more than half the bidders disappointed.

The HMDA was able to auction only 1,027 of the 2,246 flats on offer at Bandlaguda and 600 of the 1,600 flats at Pocharam. Only 109 buyers made full payment on the 1,027 flats auctioned in Bandlaguda, and only 100 in Pocharam.

The HMDA had conducted a lottery system for the allocation of flats in the two townships in June. It received over 39,000 applications for about 3,900 flats. In that exercise, 1,219 flats in Bandlaguda and 981 in Pocharam had remained unsold because applicants failed to pay the token amount within the specified time.

In the latest round, buyers at Pocharam were forced to park their vehicles outside the premises. The HMDA is now assuring the bidders that they will earmark the designated parking. Further, there was no sewage treatment plants (STPs). The Telangana Rajiv Swagruha Corporation Limited (TRSCL) and the HMDA have both remained silent on the construction of STPs.

According to HMDA sources, the auction in Bandlaguda had failed to evoke positive response although the residential apartment complex was built with all amenities including transformers, green spaces, children play areas. Buyers were concerned about the government's outstanding water bills of `400 crore to the HMWS&SB, which they believe will be imposed after the purchase.

Bandlaguda

2,246 flats on auction

1,027 auctioned so far

1,219 flats remain unsold

Pocharam

1,600 flats on auction

600 auctioned so far

981 flats unsold