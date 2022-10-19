Special Category Status as slogan for Congress Yatra in AP

ANANTAPUR: Special Category Status is the main slogan for the Congress party during Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kurnool district. The party that suffered serious jolts in the past two general elections after state bifurcation is trying to revive its fortunes in the state.

The Congress party that ruled the state in the past failed to win seats more than the single digit in both the 2014 and 2019 assembly elections. Many of its leaders quit the party and joined the YSRC and TD. Only a few leaders like KVP Ramachandra Rao, Pallam Raju and JD Seelam remained with the Congress.

Former APCC chief N Raghuveera Reddy was also away from political activities for the past three years but he joined Rahul Gandhi in the present yatra.

The SCS is a strong sentiment for AP and the TD and YSRC have been blaming each other over their failure to get this status for the state while the Centre refused to grant this. The BJP-led NDA made it clear that SCS was not at all feasible due to technical reasons. AP leaders feel SCS will help speedier growth for the state in various fields.

Many sectors in the state require major funds support. The AP Central University at Anantapur has been in a worse condition due to poor allocation of funds. Very few courses are offered for students, compared to the other Central Universities.

The Railway Zone at Visakhapatnam was also a sop announced during the Congress rule in Delhi at the time of state bifurcation. Many such promises were ignored in the past eight years of NDA rule. The Congress party’s Bharath Jodo Yatra would highlight these “lapses” and the party would reiterate its commitment to grant SCS status to AP.

“Our Prime Minister will put the first signature on providing Special Category Status to AP irrespective of whether the Congress is voted to power in AP or not,” senior leader Jairam Ramesh claimed and said these words were of the party high command.

Another leader Chinta Mohan said the Congress was firm on providing SCS to AP and recalled that the Bundealkhand-type packages can be provided to states and regions by only the Congress.

As Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to be on the yatra for four days in Kurnool district from October 18 and would address the media at Adoni Arts College, party sources said Mr.Rahul will make clear the party stands vis-à-vis AP during the yatra.