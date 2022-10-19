  
Nation Other News 19 Oct 2022 Bridge collapse at n ...
Nation, In Other News

Bridge collapse at night; illegal sand mining and construction flaws suspected

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | PILLALAMARRI SRINIVAS
Published Oct 19, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Oct 20, 2022, 9:50 am IST
The bridge constructed on the Peddavagu river near Andavelli in Kagaznagar mandal collapsed in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district (DC)
 The bridge constructed on the Peddavagu river near Andavelli in Kagaznagar mandal collapsed in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district (DC)

ADILABAD: Rampant, illegal sand mining is alleged to have resulted in the collapse of a closed bridge near Andavelli in Kagaznagar mandal of Komaram Bheem Asifabad district in the wee hours on Wednesday morning.

The bridge was constructed on Peddavagu river 20 years ago, connecting the three mandals. The bridge has 10 pillars and 11 slabs. Slabs 9, 10, and 11 collapsed with the 8th pillar sunk. Construction defects are also suspected.

Villagers of Andavelli heard a big sound around midnight. “The bridge collapsed when nobody was around, either on it, or around.

The buildings department had closed the bridge last month by erecting blocks at both ends as its safety was suspect. Villagers on both sides have been having alternative transportation via country boats made of thermocol sheets to cross the river.

Activists say the bridge collapsed due to the rampant illegal sand mining from rivulets, streams, and rivers.

A country boat carrying students and villagers overturned while crossing the Peddavagu river on September 22. All of them were saved by the boat's men.

Road connectivity has been badly affected to nearly 40 villages of Bheemini, Dahegoam and Kagazangar mandals following the collapse of the bridge. A pillar had sunk last year. According to sources, a tender had been called a few days ago for the repairs at a cost of Rs 2.90 lakh.

Local MLA Koneru Konappa, Zilla Parishad vice-chairman Koneru Krishna and market committee chairman Kasam Srinivas inspected the collapsed bridge.

Illegal sand mining is rampant along River Penganga in the Adilabad district and Godavari in Mancherial district. Contractors who took sand reaches are digging the sand against the permitted depth at the identified sand reaches in the Godavari, activists said and called on the authorities to take action to curb illegal sand mining under the bridges and near pillars.

Villagers of Bheemini and Dahegoam are suffering a lot due to the closure of the road 40 days ago, followed by the bridge collapse now. Pregnant women and students are suffering a lot as they have to take the Penchikalpet route to reach the Kagazanagar town for medical treatment and other errands. Country boats are operational.    

...
Tags: illegal sand mining, bridge on peddavagu collapses, river pengangan illegal sand mining
Location: India, Telangana, Adilabad


Horoscope 20 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Terming the programme unique and unprecedented, he said nowhere in the country did any other political party take up such a programme two years ahead of the elections. He referred to the grant of Rs 20 lakh to every village secretariat, which brought about “revolutionary changes” in the rural ambience in the shape of RBKs boosting up the rural economy. — DC File Image

Make good use of 19 months to prepare party for 2024 elections, says CM

Following the ED’s investigation into the illegal business activities of Sukesh Gupta, the income-tax department has allegedly kept a close vigil on irregularities committed by the MBS Jewellery management and alleged benami activities. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

MBS Jewellers: ED to probe PMLA case with assistance of IT officials

Adilabad market yard committee officials say that the cotton picking will gain pace after the Diwali festival. Farmers are not showing interest to bring the cotton to markets as there was high moisture content due to the continuous rains. — Representational Image/DC

Less of cotton arrivals; likely to increase after Diwali

Ruling party ministers and leaders are lambasting Pawan for raising his chappal in a warning to YSRC that its men would be beaten black and blue for calling him a Package Star. — By Arrangement

CM Jagan in attack mode amid swift political changes in AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

HC seeks Centre, authorities’ views on disability criteria for MBBS admission

The Telangana High Court sought to know the contentions of the Union government and departments concerned over bringing in a regulation to restrict people with one hand from pursuing MBBS. (PTI file image)

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

INS Arihant carries out successful launch of submarine launched ballistic missile

The missile was tested to a predetermined range and it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, validating all operational and technological parameters. (Representational Image)

Cycling tracks may lead to more water logging points in Hyderabad

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle the focus on aesthetics would also push up project cost. (Representational Image/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->