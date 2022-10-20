Owaisi urges PM to defend Places of Worship Act

HYDERABAD: In wake of the Supreme Court hearing the petition challenging the constitutionality of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 and seeking the stand of the Union government, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defend the legislation.

In a letter addressed to Modi, Owaisi recalled that while deciding the Babri Masjid dispute, the Supreme Court had stated that by enacting the 1991 Act, the Centre had enforced its constitutional commitment and operationalised its constitutional obligation to uphold the principle of secularism, which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution.

“The court held that in providing a guarantee for the preservation of the religious character of places of worship as they existed on August 8,1947, Parliament provided confidence to every religious community that their places of worship would be preserved and that their religious character will not be altered,” he explained.

The Hyderabad MP, felt that Parliament had intended the Act as a measure to preserve communal harmony and peace. “I hope that the executive headed by you will act to uphold the ideal of constitutional morality and defend the Act of 1991,” Owaisi urged the Prime Minister.

“The Act represents the idea that one cannot endlessly litigate against history. That modern India cannot be the battleground of resolving medieval disputes. It puts an end to unnecessary religious disputes and protects India’s religious diversity. Therefore, I urge you to defend the sanctity of this solemn legislation,” he added.