  
Nation Other News 19 Oct 2022 Owaisi urges PM to d ...
Nation, In Other News

Owaisi urges PM to defend Places of Worship Act

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 20, 2022, 1:45 am IST
Updated Oct 20, 2022, 7:49 am IST
Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defend the legislation (Photo: Twitter)
 Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defend the legislation (Photo: Twitter)

HYDERABAD: In wake of the Supreme Court hearing the petition challenging the constitutionality of the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991 and seeking the stand of the Union government, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to defend the legislation.

In a letter addressed to Modi, Owaisi recalled that while deciding the Babri Masjid dispute, the Supreme Court had stated that by enacting the 1991 Act, the Centre had enforced its constitutional commitment and operationalised its constitutional obligation to uphold the principle of secularism, which is part of the basic structure of the Constitution.

“The court held that in providing a guarantee for the preservation of the religious character of places of worship as they existed on August 8,1947, Parliament provided confidence to every religious community that their places of worship would be preserved and that their religious character will not be altered,” he explained.

The Hyderabad MP, felt that Parliament had intended the Act as a measure to preserve communal harmony and peace. “I hope that the executive headed by you will act to uphold the ideal of constitutional morality and defend the Act of 1991,” Owaisi urged the Prime Minister.

“The Act represents the idea that one cannot endlessly litigate against history. That modern India cannot be the battleground of resolving medieval disputes. It puts an end to unnecessary religious disputes and protects India’s religious diversity. Therefore, I urge you to defend the sanctity of this solemn legislation,” he added.

...
Tags: : supreme court, aimim leader asaduddin owaisi, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 October 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

Asaduddin Owaisi calls PFI ban ‘draconian’
Asad calls BJP notice ‘mere drama’

Latest From Nation

Terming the programme unique and unprecedented, he said nowhere in the country did any other political party take up such a programme two years ahead of the elections. He referred to the grant of Rs 20 lakh to every village secretariat, which brought about “revolutionary changes” in the rural ambience in the shape of RBKs boosting up the rural economy. — DC File Image

Make good use of 19 months to prepare party for 2024 elections, says CM

Following the ED’s investigation into the illegal business activities of Sukesh Gupta, the income-tax department has allegedly kept a close vigil on irregularities committed by the MBS Jewellery management and alleged benami activities. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

MBS Jewellers: ED to probe PMLA case with assistance of IT officials

Adilabad market yard committee officials say that the cotton picking will gain pace after the Diwali festival. Farmers are not showing interest to bring the cotton to markets as there was high moisture content due to the continuous rains. — Representational Image/DC

Less of cotton arrivals; likely to increase after Diwali

Ruling party ministers and leaders are lambasting Pawan for raising his chappal in a warning to YSRC that its men would be beaten black and blue for calling him a Package Star. — By Arrangement

CM Jagan in attack mode amid swift political changes in AP



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Indian Army to procure electric vehicles for select units

The Army is also planning setting up of solar panel-driven charging stations. (Image: Reuters/Representational)

HC seeks Centre, authorities’ views on disability criteria for MBBS admission

The Telangana High Court sought to know the contentions of the Union government and departments concerned over bringing in a regulation to restrict people with one hand from pursuing MBBS. (PTI file image)

Ministerial committee to solve problems of aqua farmers in Andhra Pradesh

File photo of AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo: PTI)

INS Arihant carries out successful launch of submarine launched ballistic missile

The missile was tested to a predetermined range and it impacted the target area in the Bay of Bengal with high accuracy, validating all operational and technological parameters. (Representational Image)

Cycling tracks may lead to more water logging points in Hyderabad

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle the focus on aesthetics would also push up project cost. (Representational Image/DC)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->