Yadadri temple to open on March 28; KCR donates 1 kg gold

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 20, 2021, 2:47 am IST
Updated Oct 20, 2021, 7:24 am IST
Chief Minister stated that the inauguration would be preceded by eight days of Ankurarpana from March 21 including Mahasudarshana Homam
Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visits the Yadadri temple to review the renovation works. (DC)
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday announced that the enovated Yadadri temple complex would be inaugurated on March 28, 2022, with the conduct of the ‘Mahakumbha Samprokshana’.

Addressing the media at Yadadri after a seven-hour inspection of the renovation works, the Chief Minister stated that the inauguration would be preceded by eight days of Ankurarpana from March 21 including Mahasudarshana Homam.

 

The Chief Minister donated one kilogram and 16 tolas of gold to the temple on the occasion, on his family's behalf, for gold-coating of the 'Vimana Gopuram' on the lines of the Tirumala temple. He also sought donations from all as it requires 125 kg of gold worth nearly Rs 65 crore. He said donations were being sought to create a sense of participation among all sections of people. Even donations as small as Rs 11 will be accepted. “Everyone should feel that Yadadri is their own temple with their contributions,” he said.

 

Ministers, TRS MLAs, MLCs and MPs also announced donations on the occasion.

Rao said about 6,000 Ritviks along with 4,000 assistants would perform the Mahasudarshana Homam when the temple reopened, and the entire proceedings would be supervised by Sri Tridandi Chinna Jeeyar Swamy for which 1.50 lakh kilograms of pure ghee was required.

The Chief Minister spent seven-hours on the temple premises and thoroughly inspected all the elements in the temple that underwent an almost magical transformation since 2015. He recently announced in the Legislative Assembly that the temple would be inaugurated by the first week of December.

 

Explaining reasons for the delay, Rao said, "Fixing muhurats for inauguration of temples involves several religious and spiritual things. It is not in our hands. The present period is called ‘dakshinayanam’ which is not suitable. ‘Uttarayanam’ period is suitable, which falls in March. Moreover, a lot of arrangements need to be done for performing rituals and homams on such a large scale. Seers of various peethams and religious heads need to be invited. All these require at least two to three months."

Rao asked officials to expedite works for the construction of 250 cottages for the accommodation of pilgrims. Each cottage will have four suites with an estimated cost of Rs 2 crore. He said plots would be allotted to those who want to construct cottages and donate to the temple. Rao said a TSRTC bus stand would be constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore and free bus services would be provided to visit the temple.

 

Inspired by the CM donation to the temple, labour minister Ch Malla Reddy and TRS Nagarkurnool MLA Marri Janardhan Reddy announced donations of 2 kg gold each. Donations of one kg gold were announced by Kaveri Seeds MD G. Venkata Bhaskar Rao, Namasthe Telangana CMD D. Damodar Rao and seer Chinna Jeeyar Swamy. Several TRS MLAs and MLCs pledged to donate gold soon.

