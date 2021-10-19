Andhra Pradesh declares Eid Milad-un-Nabi holiday today

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government declared a general holiday on October 19 on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi instead of October 20.

The government issued an order here on Monday stating that the chief executive officer of AP State Waqf Board, Vijayawada, informed the government about moon sighting for the month of Rabbi-Ul-Awwai, 12th day of the Islamic month, is to coincide with October 19, the day of birth of prophet Mohammad and requested to change the holiday to October 19 instead of October 20 as declared earlier.