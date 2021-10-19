Nation Other News 19 Oct 2021 Andhra Pradesh decla ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra Pradesh declares Eid Milad-un-Nabi holiday today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 19, 2021, 6:49 am IST
Updated Oct 19, 2021, 6:49 am IST
AP government declared a general holiday on October 19 on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi instead of October 20
Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 20. (PTI file photo)
 Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 20. (PTI file photo)

Vijayawada: The Andhra Pradesh government declared a general holiday on October 19 on the occasion of Eid Milad-un-Nabi instead of October 20.

The government issued an order here on Monday stating that the chief executive officer of AP State Waqf Board, Vijayawada, informed the government about moon sighting for the month of Rabbi-Ul-Awwai, 12th day of the Islamic month, is to coincide with October 19, the day of birth of prophet Mohammad and requested to change the holiday to October 19 instead of October 20 as declared earlier.

 

...
Tags: eid milad-un-nabi, ap state waqf board, prophet mohammad, rabbi-ul-awwai
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 19 October 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The police suspects that the victims were killed with a sharp weapon apparently by someone known to them in cold blood in connection with a property dispute regarding the house. Representational Image. (DC File Image)

Top executive, driver killed in Kolkata, deaths still a mystery

Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari (left) assumed charge as Andhra Pradesh High Court judge on Monday and he was administered the oath by Chief Justice of Andhra Pradesh Prashanth Kumar Mishra. By Arrangement.

Justice Ravi Nath Tilhari takes charge as Andhra Pardesh HC judge

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar meets Foreign Affairs Minister of Israel Yair Lapid, in Israel. (PTI)

India, Israel will restart FTA talks, set June deadline

Members of Kisan Union stop a train during Rail Rako protest at Raya town near Mathura, Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. (PTI)

300 trains hit; farmers warn of intensified protest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

ISRO displays Chandrayaan, Mangalyaan models at exhibition for students in Chennai

Students studying a model during the exhibition. (Photo: ANI)

Reliance announces launch of premium mall 'Jio World Drive' in Mumbai

The precinct will be Mumbai's first rooftop drive-in theatre. (Photo: Twitter)

Bihar MLA on train in undergarments scandalises co-passengers

The video shows Mandal engaged in a spat with some fellow passengers who were objecting to his

Don't kill 'man-eater' tiger, Madras high court tells state government

Last week, principal chief conservator of forests and chief wildlife warden Dr Shekhar Kumar Niraj had issued orders to ‘hunt down’ the tiger in Nilgiris district. (Representational image: PTI)

IT lens on Pawar sisters

Speaking with the reporters, Pawar said that he and his institutions are regularly paying the taxes and being a finance minister of the state, he knows its importance. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->