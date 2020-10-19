The Indian Premier League 2020

 LIVE !  :  Local residents in Dilsukhnagar pull out a car from a cellar using ropes. — P Surendra pic Rains submerge 3,000 cellars in Hyderabad
 LIVE !  :  Such scenes were witnessed across the city last week. Hyderabad lakes breach after record-breaking heavy rains
 
Nation Other News 19 Oct 2020 Rains submerge 3,000 ...
Nation, In Other News

Rains submerge 3,000 cellars in Hyderabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Oct 19, 2020, 12:49 pm IST
Updated Oct 19, 2020, 12:52 pm IST
GHMC officials clear over 2,877 cellars
Local residents in Dilsukhnagar pull out a car from a cellar using ropes. — P Surendra pic
 Local residents in Dilsukhnagar pull out a car from a cellar using ropes. — P Surendra pic

As many as 3,000 cellars were inundated with rainwater after the second wave of rain and floods on Saturday.

The GHMC after last week’s devastation had identified 3,000 cellars as having been submerged.  The civic body, along with public and private participation, cleared 2,877 of them, leaving 123 to be cleared.

 

However, Saturday’s rain, accompanied by the breaching of lakes, inundated more cellars. Now, over 3,000 cellars need dewatering. Besides, over 75 areas in the city have been living without electricity and their transformers are submerged or otherwise affected by water.

According to highly placed sources, Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao convened a meeting and asked the corporation to evaluate the number of cellars which were submerged on Wednesday. He instructed the staff to deploy men and machinery immediately and restore normalcy.

 

Following his instructions, the civic authorities deployed additional staff and hired over 100 JCBs to dewater the submerged areas. However, Saturday's spell has brought the GHMC's job to the scratch. Dewatering is underway in 75 areas, including LB Nagar, Karwan, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad and most parts of the Old City.

“This would be a Herculean task and the staff is under tremendous pressure to redo the job with another cyclone fast approaching”, said a senior GHMC official.

...
Tags: hyd floods, vehicles swept away, cellars inundated, second wave of rains
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Medical staff members wear masks and protective suits to mitigate the spread of coronavirus, outside the special isolation ward of District Hospital Aluva in Kochi. (PTI Photo)

Harsh Vardhan’s remarks on Kerala COVID-19 spike triggers controversy

Muslim community and religious leaders at the meeting also passed a resolution containing several demands including protection of Wakf lands.

BC-E quota sought for Syeds, Moghuls and Pathans in Telangana

A man leads a buffalo past floodwaters after heavy rainfall in Hyderabad, India. (AP)

Hyderabad rains: 177 cattle tied in yards die due to floods in River Musi

Drones are being used by government to manage flood situation.

Drone camera helps restore power in rain-battered villages of Andhra



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard MI vs KXI Match 36, KXI won by 0 DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KXIP Match 36, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR won the Super Over SUN VS KKR Match 35 DREAM11 IPL 2020 T-20 Match

SRH VS KKR Match 35, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs CHE Match 34, Delhi Capitals win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS CSK Match 34, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RAJ vs RCB Match 33, Royal Challengers Bangalore win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RR VS RCB Match 33, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs KKR Match 32, Mumbai Indians win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS KKR Match 32, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs KXI Match 31, Kings XI Punjab win by 8 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS KXIP Match 31, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Nirbhay missile fails during trial

File photo

KCR stops to feed feral monkeys at Yadagirigutta

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao stopped his convoy to feed feral monkeys near the Yadagirigutta temple. (Twitter)

Zero covid cases in Mysuru reported in health bulletin for past two days

Dr Nagendra with his family

Despite modern artillery, the yak remains the beast of burden for PLA

A massive respiratory system makde yaks ideal for mountain operations.

A Tamil Nadu village's ‘best wishes’ for Kamala Harris lost in translation

Posters celebrating Kamala Harris's nomination have come up in the ancestral village of her grandfather.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham