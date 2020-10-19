IMD cautions of rains in Telangana for next four days

Hyderabad: Rains will continue to haunt the state for the next four days and a warning has been issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to this effect. The city in the 24-hour period between Saturday and Sunday recorded the third highest rainfall in the last decade in October at 72.5 mm.



In its warning, the IMD said, “Thunder-storm accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places over Telangana state. Heavy rain very likely to occur at isolated places over the state.”

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, IMD director Dr K. Nagaratna said that there was a cyclonic circulation over east central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, a low-pressure area is very likely to develop over the same region during the next 24 hours. It is likely to become more marked during the subsequent 24 hours.

“This system could bring rains over the state. This time we will have a prolonged southwest monsoon,” she said.



Private weather forecasting agency Skymet said that in the four-month long southwest monsoon season, India has received around 957.6 mm of rain so far from June 1 to September 30. This is nine per cent surplus of the Long Period Average (LPA).

The Hyderabad airport on Sunday, was recorded as the place which had witnessed the highest rainfall across the country, said Skymet. It had recorded 73 mm of rainfall.