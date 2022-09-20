  
Nation Other News 19 Sep 2022 TTD to release onlin ...
Nation, In Other News

TTD to release online quota of Rs.300 tickets for November on September 21

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 20, 2022, 12:05 am IST
Updated Sep 20, 2022, 7:18 am IST
These tickets will be issued on a first-come-first-serve booking basis as per the availability of tickets.(DC Image)
 These tickets will be issued on a first-come-first-serve booking basis as per the availability of tickets.(DC Image)

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the online quota of Rs.300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets pertaining to the month of November on the temple body’s website on September 21 (Wednesday) at 9AM.

In a release on Monday, the TTD stated that the Arjitha Seva tickets including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Sahasra deepalankara seva for the month of November will be available for booking at around 3pm on Wednesday. These tickets will be issued on a first-come-first-serve booking basis as per the availability of tickets.

The electronic dip registrations for other Srivari Arjitha Sevas pertaining to the month of November will be available on the TTD’s websites from the same day onwards. The Angapradakshinam tokens for the month of October will be released online on September 22 (Thursday) by 9AM. However, the Angapradakshinam tokens during the annual brahmotsavam dates i.e., from October 01-05 remain blocked.

...
Tags: tirumala tirupati devasthanams, brahmotsavam, ttd
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


Horoscope 20 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC notice on Andhra Pradesh, Telangana MLA seats

The AP Legislative Council witnessed uproarious scenes (Photo: DC Image)

Uproar in council as TD, YSRC legislators target each other

Many government colleges have begun sending messages to special WhatsApp groups asking students to pay up. (Representational image: DC)

Govt colleges threaten students, tell them to pay maintenance fee

Special teams of the national investigation agency shifted Irfan and Saleem to Hyderabad for further investigations.

Police on high alert in Karimnagar with NIA arrest of two PFI men



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Donâ€™t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Telangana's m-borrowings touch Rs. 18,000 crore

News

Probe into closing, encroachment of lakes in Bengaluru will be done: CM

File photo of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

E-auction of over 1200 mementos, gifts presented to PM Modi begins

Mementos and gift items presented to PM Modi (ANI)

Disengagement process in Gogra-Hotsprings area going as per schedule: Army chief

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande addresses the first Indian Army Logistics seminar, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

Jagan family pays tributes to former CM at YSR Ghat

All members of the YSR family and YSRC leaders from near and far were present at the memorial event. (Photo: Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->