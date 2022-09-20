TTD to release online quota of Rs.300 tickets for November on September 21

These tickets will be issued on a first-come-first-serve booking basis as per the availability of tickets.(DC Image)

TIRUPATI: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will release the online quota of Rs.300 Special Entry Darshan (SED) tickets pertaining to the month of November on the temple body’s website on September 21 (Wednesday) at 9AM.

In a release on Monday, the TTD stated that the Arjitha Seva tickets including Kalyanotsavam, Unjal Seva, Sahasra deepalankara seva for the month of November will be available for booking at around 3pm on Wednesday. These tickets will be issued on a first-come-first-serve booking basis as per the availability of tickets.

The electronic dip registrations for other Srivari Arjitha Sevas pertaining to the month of November will be available on the TTD’s websites from the same day onwards. The Angapradakshinam tokens for the month of October will be released online on September 22 (Thursday) by 9AM. However, the Angapradakshinam tokens during the annual brahmotsavam dates i.e., from October 01-05 remain blocked.