  
Nation Other News 19 Sep 2022 Termination of Jubil ...
Nation, In Other News

Termination of Jubilee Hills land development agreement upheld

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | N VAMSI SRINIVAS
Published Sep 19, 2022, 11:55 pm IST
Updated Sep 20, 2022, 6:57 am IST
Telangana High Court (DC)
 Telangana High Court (DC)

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has said that the civil court concerned  had “looked into the background facts and conduct” of former president of Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society and NTV founder T. Narendra Chowdary “in incorporating certain clauses (in a development agreement) prejudicial to the interest of the society.”

The division bench comprising Justice P. Naveen Rao and Justice J. Sreenivas Rao was dealing with an appeal filed by Landman Ventures challenging the civil court order which upheld the termination of the company’s development agreement by the present managing committee of the society. The High Court dismissed the appeal filed by the infra company.

Former society president Chowdary and former secretary T. Hanumantha Rao had entered into an agreement with Landman Ventures (previously known as Manthena Infra) for developing prime land adjacent to Chiranjeevi Blood  Bank. Claiming that the agreement was in favour of the infra company and detrimental to the interests of the society, the incumbent committee terminated the agreement.

The lower court gave a ruling that the irrevocable clause incorporated in the agreement was in violation of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 and the previous committee erred in entering into the agreement without the statutory permission of the Registrar of Coooperative Societies. It also pointed out that the former secretary Hanumantha Rao went on to become a representative of the company.

As per the development agreement, the copy of which is available with Deccan Chronicle, the society agreed for a 40 per cent share in the project. While the developer was at liberty to sell his 60 per cent share any time, the land owner (society) must offer its share to the developer under the first right of refusal clause.  The society could sell land to a third party only if the developer refused to buy it.

Similarly, there was no sale price restriction on the developer, but the society was enjoined to offer its share to the developer at a price not higher than the market value. In written agreements the market value usually refers to the one fixed by the state government for determining the registration fee.

...
Tags: telangana high court, jubilee hills cooperative house building society, ntv founder t. narendra chowdary, landman ventures, manthena infra, chiranjeevi blood bank
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 20 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Related Stories

NTV chowdary and four others removed from Jubilee Hills Society primary membership
NTV founder among five off Jubilee Hills society
Fire at 800 pub building creates panic at Jubilee Hills

Latest From Nation

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC notice on Andhra Pradesh, Telangana MLA seats

The AP Legislative Council witnessed uproarious scenes (Photo: DC Image)

Uproar in council as TD, YSRC legislators target each other

Many government colleges have begun sending messages to special WhatsApp groups asking students to pay up. (Representational image: DC)

Govt colleges threaten students, tell them to pay maintenance fee

Special teams of the national investigation agency shifted Irfan and Saleem to Hyderabad for further investigations.

Police on high alert in Karimnagar with NIA arrest of two PFI men



MOST POPULAR

 

Depression among animals fail to get attention, say experts

Animal experts say although animals express their feelings in a variety of ways, people often fail to meet their emotional needs or improperly interpret their behaviour, leaving pets with serious mental illnesses. (Image: DC)
 

Donâ€™t give kids antibiotics, docs warn parents

Antibiotics are effective only against bacterial infections while most infections among children during monsoon are viral, opine many doctors. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

How to Get Thick Eyebrows: 10 Simple Ways To Do

Ways to get thicker eyebrows (Image: Twitter)
 

12 Best Juices for Weight Loss

Vitamin C is good for weight loss, as it boosts your metabolism and helps burn calories and fat.
 

Submit report on errant pubs, Telangana HC tells top cops

Justice Lalitha wanted to know from the police, GHMC and excise department whether they were adhering to the statutory duties and obligations before granting permissions or whether they were taking action only when they were compelled to do so (Representational image/DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

TTD to release online quota of Rs.300 tickets for November on September 21

These tickets will be issued on a first-come-first-serve booking basis as per the availability of tickets.(DC Image)

Telangana's m-borrowings touch Rs. 18,000 crore

News

Probe into closing, encroachment of lakes in Bengaluru will be done: CM

File photo of Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

E-auction of over 1200 mementos, gifts presented to PM Modi begins

Mementos and gift items presented to PM Modi (ANI)

Disengagement process in Gogra-Hotsprings area going as per schedule: Army chief

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Pande addresses the first Indian Army Logistics seminar, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->