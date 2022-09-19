NTV founder among five off Jubilee Hills society

HYDERABAD: The general body meeting of the Jubilee Hills Cooperative House Building Society on Sunday unanimously resolved to revoke the primary membership of five members including former president and NTV founder

T. Narendra Chowdary and present secretary A. Murali Mukund, beside C.V. Rao, T. Hanumantha Rao and Kilari Rajeshwar Rao.

The procedure of removal, however, was contested by secretary Mukund who alleged that the showcause notices were served on the members on only late on Saturday night. “How can we be served notice at 11 pm on Saturday and removed on Sunday?” Mukund asked. The committee did not allow other members to speak at the meeting, he alleged. The events unfolded when the general body met on Sunday morning.

The managing committee listed out various irregularities committed by the five members and passed a resolution revoking their membership.