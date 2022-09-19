  
Nine year old named by KCR

Published Sep 19, 2022, 1:26 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2022, 1:26 am IST
J. Suresh and Anita from Nandigama of Bhupalapalli mandal, who worked actively in the Telangana statehood movement, had a daughter in 2013, a year before the state was bifurcated. They were so enthused by the leadership of Chandrashekar Rao that they wanted him to name their daughter. (Image By Arrangement)
Hyderabad: For nine years, a couple waited for Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao to name their daughter, who was born in 2013. All the while, they called her Chitti, and even took an Aadhaar card for her on that name.

On Sunday, they could finally meet Chandrashekar Rao who named her Mahati.

According to a press release issued by the CM’s Office on Sunday, J. Suresh and Anita from Nandigama of Bhupalapalli mandal, who worked actively in the Telangana statehood movement, had a daughter in 2013, a year before the state was bifurcated. They were so enthused by the leadership of Chandrashekar Rao that they wanted him to name their daughter.

With no means to approach the Chief Minister directly, the couple waited for an opportunity. Chitti joined Class 5 this year.

Former Assembly Speaker and MLC S. Madhusudhana Chary recently learnt of the desire, and the predicament, of the family and took the issue to the notice of the Chief Minister. On Sunday, he led the delighted family to Pragathi Bhavan.

There Suresh and Anita  told the CM how they had waited for him to name their baby, how their daughter had to make do with a temporary name and how they had used the pet name for her official documents.

Chandrashekar Rao and his wife Shoba, who came to meet the couple, blessed Suresh and Anita and named their nine-year-old daughter Mahati. The Raos presented clothes and played host to their admirers in a traditional manner.

It was decided that the family would get financial assistance for Mahati’s education.

Suresh's family was greatly surprised at their dream getting fulfilled, if only after nine years, but also in the manner it came about. They expressed their gratitude to the Raos, the Chief Minister’s Office said.

 

