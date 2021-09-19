Nation Other News 19 Sep 2021 Vintage railings, la ...
Nation, In Other News

Vintage railings, lamp posts on Tank Bund side to go

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Sep 19, 2021, 12:47 am IST
Updated Sep 19, 2021, 12:47 am IST
This is to keep its assurance to the HC that it will clean the Hussainsagar within 48 hours of the Ganesha idols immersion on Sunday
The HMDA is dismantling the specially designed cast iron railings, grills and aligned designer lamp posts on the Tank Bund side. (DC Photo)
HYDERABAD: The HMDA is dismantling the specially designed cast iron railings, grills and aligned designer lamp posts on the Tank Bund side. This is to keep its assurance to the Telangana High Court that it will clean the Hussainsagar within 48 hours of the Ganesha idols immersion on Sunday.

Previously, debris was removed only from the NTR Marg and PV Marg sides of the lake, leaving the Tank Bund side unattended. However, this time, authorities have decided to remove Ganesha idols from the Tank Bund side too by dismantling the recently laid flamed granite on footpaths, cast iron railing, grills and aligned designer lamp posts, all put in place at a cost of Rs 20 crore.

 

According to authorities, HMDA is actively considering these measures to keep the assurance of cleaning the lake given to the High Court. A team of engineering officials has checked the structural stability of bund, which got weakened during the flash floods during October last year. The wing will submit its report on the matter by Sunday.

It is expected that over 30,000 idols will be immersed in Hussainsagar, creating debris of about 9,500 metric tonnes. HMDA has procured an amphibious excavator, four pontoon excavators, two dredge utility crafts and six floating trash collectors. Idols will be removed in coordination with sanitation wing of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) with 1,000 workers being engaged. The removed debris will be moved to the dump yard located on Lower Tank Bund. Removal of waste will continue 24/7 and is expected to take three days starting from Sunday.

 

An HMDA official told Deccan Chronicle: "We have to keep the assurance given to High Court for avoiding contempt cases. HMDA is committed to cleaning Hussainsagar within 48 hours of the immersion programme,” the official stated.

Overall, about 75,000 idols are expected to be immersed in various water bodies within the GHMC limits.

Tags: hyderabad tank bund, telangana high court
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


