All arrangements done for Ganesh idol immersion

HYDERABAD: Guided by a common manual, 27,000 security personnel will oversee the massive Ganesh immersion exercise in the twin cities on Sunday.

Deployment will be heavy in sensitive areas involving Vajra vehicles, teargas squads, water cannons and quick response teams.

Hyderabad police commissioner Anjani Kumar told reporters on Saturday that the entire force is ready to ensure a safe and secure day of processions and immersions in Hyderabad. He said 96 percent of police officers deployed for security are vaccinated. No more than 10 people in vehicles with big idols and four in case of small idols will be allowed. DJs have been banned on all vehicles, as the noise will make communication difficult for police officers using wireless handsets, Anjani Kumar pointed out.

In addition to Hussainsagar, immersion of Ganesh idols will be at places including Saroornagar Lake, Rajannabowli, Errakunta, and Mir Alam, Shaikpet, Safilguda, Malkajgiri and Hasmatpet tanks. In all, some 40,000-45,000 idols standing more than four feet tall are expected to be immersed this year.

Additional police commissioner Shikha Goel said, “This is the first time 1,000 women police officers will be deployed to check eve teasing during immersion processions. 10 SHE teams will be around Tank Bund.

“It is unfortunate that during last year’s immersion, more than 50 eve teasing cases had been registered. Most of those eve teasers went through 10-day imprisonment,” Shikha Goel underlined.

There will be back up forces in the form Rapid Action Force and Greyhound units, among others.