Nation Other News 19 Sep 2019 Congress, JDS claim ...
Nation, In Other News

Congress, JDS claim PM denied appointment to CM, hit out at him

PTI
Published Sep 19, 2019, 9:47 pm IST
Updated Sep 19, 2019, 9:47 pm IST
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah claimed Yediyurappa was denied appointment and termed it as an 'insult' to the Chief Minister.
Senior Congress leader SIddaramaiah. (Photo: File)
 Senior Congress leader SIddaramaiah. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Opposition Congress and JD(S), on Thursday, alleged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was denied appointment by the Prime Minister at a time when several parts of the state were ravaged by recent floods.

The parties made the claim a day after Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhuswamy said Yediyurappa was scheduled to visit Delhi on Wednesday but had postponed it to Friday.

 

In response to a question regarding flood relief from the Centre, Madhuswamy had on Wednesday said: "We are hopeful that the Centre will release the funds soon, the Chief Minister had to visit Delhi today, but it has got postponed, he is now scheduled to go to Delhi on Friday..."

However, officials in the Chief Minister's office on Thursday said the visit was not yet confirmed.

Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah claimed Yediyurappa was denied appointment and termed it as an "insult" to the Chief Minister and "injustice" to the state.

"Denying the appointment to @CMofKarnataka by @PMOIndia @narendramodi, even during post-flood emergency, is an insult to @BSYBJP & injustice to our state. No one with self-respect will tolerate this. #InjusticeToKarnataka #InsultToCM" Siddaramaiah tweeted Thursday.

JD(S) too attacked the Prime Minister by calling him "irresponsible" and accused him of "neglecting" the flood-hit state.

"The country has never seen an irresponsible Prime Minister like Narendra Modi, as he was showing negligence by not extending any help, when the state is devastated because of floods.

"The state has never seen a weak Chief Minister like Yediyurappa who is struggling to meet the Prime Minister despite belonging to the same party," JD(S) tweeted.

As many as 103 taluks in 22 districts were affected due to floods last month, in which over 80 people were killed.

Around seven lakh people were shifted to safe areas and thousands of houses were damaged.

...
Tags: yediyurappa, narendra modi, jd(s)
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

(Photo: File)

News Digest: A smart, speedy recap of the day's headlines

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo: File)

No global recession, India has shown great resilience: RBI Governor

Photo: Representational image

50 candidates caught with fake documents at army recruitment

Ghulam Nabi Azad. (Photo: File)

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to visit Kashmir tomorrow



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Nagaland: BJP MLAs to develop model villages

Photo: Representational image
 

Where is Pataudi Palace? Saif asks locals as Kareena and Taimur wait in car; see pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur.
 

Watch: Pak analyst falls of his chair during live TV debate on Kashmir

The incident happened on September 16 on GTV Live, when the Kashmir issue was being discussed. (Photo: Video screengrab)
 

After government announces e-cigarette ban, Twitter lights up with questions

The government banned e-cigarettes, including vapes, on Wednesday with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stating that the habit affected youth the most. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Punjab: Doctors remove huge hairball, mud, chalk from teen's stomach

The doctor said that the operation was challenging because the girl was suffering from ulcers, was underweight and malnourished. (Photo: File)
 

Rebel with a cause: Saudi woman walks through mall in Riyadh without abaya

Jaloud is one of only a handful of women who have abandoned the abaya in recent months. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Air Marshal R K S Bhadauria to take over as next IAF chief

Air Marshal Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi to speak at UN, meet Trump, attend 'Howdy Modi' event

Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale briefed media on Thursday. (Photo: ANI)

Pakistan declines India's request to allow airspace for PM Modi

A senior government functionary explained that the permission was sought in the routine course. (Photo: ANI)

Petition filed in Madras HC against Chief Justice's transfer

Madras High Court. (Photo: File)

Name change of West Bengal was discussed with PM: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee called on PM Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham