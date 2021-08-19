Nation Other News 19 Aug 2021 Andhra Pradesh alter ...
Nation, In Other News

Andhra Pradesh alters date of holiday for Muharram to August 20

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 19, 2021, 7:10 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2021, 7:10 am IST
Earlier, the Muharram holiday had been scheduled on Thursday, August 19
A large number of devotees at the Bibi ka Alawa at Dabeerpura in Old City ahead of the 10th Muharram, in Hyderabad. (Photo:DC)
 A large number of devotees at the Bibi ka Alawa at Dabeerpura in Old City ahead of the 10th Muharram, in Hyderabad. (Photo:DC)

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh government has changed the holiday for Muharram to Friday, August 20. Earlier, the Muharram holiday had been scheduled on Thursday, August 19.

An order issued by the state government said as central government has changed the date of holiday to August 20, the state government too is following suit to make the holiday evenly applicable to all central and state government offices and other institutions.

 

August 20 holiday will also be applicable to banks, business and commercial establishments under Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881.

Tags: muharram, muharram holiday
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


