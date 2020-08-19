University of Hyderabad among top 10 institutes

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) held on to its place in the Top 10 list of Institutes of National Importance and Central Universities in the Union education ministry’s Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020.

Compared to the 2019 rankings, during which it stood fourth, the University of Hyderabad dropped six positions this year and is ranked tenth this year. The rankings were released by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday

IIT-Hyderabad that had secured the eighth position last year on the Top 10 Engineering Colleges list, dropped out this year.

The Indian Institute of Technology ((T) Madras topped the list of Institutes of National Importance, followed by the IITs at Mumbai and Delhi. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru stood in fourth place, while IIT Kharagpur ranked fifth.The University of Hyderabad is the only Central University in the list. No publicly funded educational institution has got a ranking in the top 50 in this category.

Speaking about the ranking, Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor, UoH, said, “This will inspire us to encourage high quality research, innovation and entrepreneurship. This will also set the tone and direction for UoH for future development of the university to be globally competitive and be in the forefront of innovation.”

IIT- Hyderabad, and the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, which were placed in the band of 11th and 25th ranks for engineering colleges, while in the category of government and government-aided universities, the Directorate of J-HUB, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University found a place in the sixth to 25th ranks band.