148th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,766,872

47,310

Recovered

2,036,796

50,099

Deaths

53,018

762

Maharashtra61547743787020687 Tamil Nadu3496542897876007 Andhra Pradesh3062612183112820 Karnataka2409481569494201 Uttar Pradesh1624341048082515 Delhi1547411394474226 West Bengal122753926902528 Bihar10987580740558 Telangana9393772202711 Assam8220258295203 Gujarat80942638102820 Odisha6453345315415 Rajasthan6397748960898 Haryana4893641298557 Kerala4789831390176 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3440021762898 Jammu and Kashmir2932621886561 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa123338356116 Puducherry83964909123 Tripura7660549765 Manipur4765278918 Himachal Pradesh4235292318 Nagaland352016647 Arunachal Pradesh287519495 Chandigarh2305124330 Meghalaya14576856 Sikkim12074502 Mizoram8603790
Nation Other News 19 Aug 2020 University of Hydera ...
Nation, In Other News

University of Hyderabad among top 10 institutes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | HARLEEN MINOCHA
Published Aug 19, 2020, 11:29 am IST
Updated Aug 19, 2020, 11:29 am IST
Ranked fourth in 2019, the varsity drops 6 positions this year
University of Hyderabad
 University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) held on to its place in the Top 10 list of Institutes of National Importance and Central Universities in the Union education ministry’s Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2020.

Compared to the 2019 rankings, during which it stood fourth, the University of Hyderabad dropped six positions this year and is ranked tenth this year. The rankings were released by Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday
IIT-Hyderabad that had secured the eighth position last year on the Top 10 Engineering Colleges list, dropped out this year.

 

The Indian Institute of Technology ((T) Madras topped the list of Institutes of National Importance, followed by the IITs at Mumbai and Delhi. The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru stood in fourth place, while IIT Kharagpur ranked fifth.The University of Hyderabad is the only Central University in the list. No publicly funded educational institution has got a ranking in the top 50 in this category.

Speaking about the ranking, Prof. Appa Rao Podile, Vice Chancellor, UoH, said, “This will inspire us to encourage high quality research, innovation and entrepreneurship. This will also set the tone and direction for UoH for future development of the university to be globally competitive and be in the forefront of innovation.”

 

IIT- Hyderabad, and the National Institute of Technology, Warangal, which were placed in the band of 11th and 25th ranks for engineering colleges, while in the category of government and government-aided universities, the Directorate of J-HUB, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University found a place in the sixth to 25th ranks band.

...
Tags: university of hyderabad, uoh, ariia
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Representational image.

Privately-operated bus hijacked by recovery agents of finance company in UP

Hong Kong bars Air India flights till August-end after passengers test positive for COVID-19. (AFP Photo)

Hong Kong suspends Air India flights after passengers test COVID-19 positive

Pranab Mukherjee (PTI photo)

Pranab Mukherjee's health condition declines, develops lung infection

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. PTI photo

Truth about unemployment, economy cannot be hidden: Rahul Gandhi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Four swept away as coracle capsizes in Krishna river

Representational image of a putti, or coracle, which is used for short-haul transport along the Krishna river in Telangana. (Representational image)

Mysuru literature festival to be virtual series this year

K.M. Chaithanya along with other panelists at the Mysuru Literature Festival 2019

A Tamil Nadu village's ‘best wishes’ for Kamala Harris lost in translation

Posters celebrating Kamala Harris's nomination have come up in the ancestral village of her grandfather.

Foolishness to demand CBI inquiry: Shiv Sena on Sushant death case

Foolishness to demand CBI inquiry, says Shiv Sena after Parth Pawar's comments. (AFP Photo)

What infrastructure? Help us pay employee salaries, pension first: Railway Ministry

The Railway Ministry indicated that owing to a financial crunch, all its infrastructure projects will be affected
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham