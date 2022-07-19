Telangana: Grabbing of lake land irks NGT

Hyderabad: The National Green Tribunal warned of initiating contempt proceedings against state revenue authorities, the Ranga Reddy collector and Hyderabad metropolitan development authority, over their “lethargic attitude” for failing to submit a report on alleged encroachment of Mamasani Kunta lake by Phoenix Group, a realty firm, even after a year of issuing directions.

The green tribunal, expressing displeasure over the inordinate delay, set a deadline of August 17 for officials to file the report in this regard, failing which it warned of stringent action.

Further, the NGT also issued a show cause notice to officials over non-compliance with orders.

Under sections 26 and Section 28 (1) of the National Green Tribunal Act, non-compliance with the tribunal’s order is a punishable offence, with either imprisonment up to three years or a fine up to Rs 10 crore or both.

The NGT reiterated the responsibility of the state in protecting the waterbodies as mandated under Article 48 (A) of the Constitution of India.

“With such a lethargic attitude, the encroachment will become a fait accompli and it will be regularised stating that no such water body is in existence and it is very difficult to restore the water body on account of the developments taken place,” the NGT noted.

The tribunal directed the collector to verify original revenue records prior to 1950, to mark the boundaries of the waterbody along with survey numbers, and produce the same along with copies of the D-sketch and field measurement book. The collector was also directed to submit his views on a Google Maps layout produced by the petitioner in the case, showing the location and the extent of the waterbody.

Dr Lubhna Sarwath, on whose petition the directions were issued, said, “Phoenix Group, the ninth respondent in the case, is the encroacher. The NGT, in spite of two joint committee reports appointed by it ruling out existence of a lake, is not convinced and wanted the collector file a detailed report.”

“This is all based on the official data, which speaks about the existence of a water body at Mamasani Kunta. The question is not just about Survey No 286 of the Mamasani Lake but also about the encroachment of the Balkapur Naala, between Survey No. 285 and Survey No. 286,” she said.