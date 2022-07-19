  
Nation Other News 19 Jul 2022 Rush for fitness cer ...
Nation, In Other News

Rush for fitness certificates

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Jul 19, 2022, 8:30 am IST
Updated Jul 19, 2022, 10:10 am IST
The state government decided to roll back a government order issued by the Centre, levying a fine of Rs 50 per day on commercial vehicles without fitness certificates or elapsed ones. — Representational Image/DC
 The state government decided to roll back a government order issued by the Centre, levying a fine of Rs 50 per day on commercial vehicles without fitness certificates or elapsed ones. — Representational Image/DC

Hyderabad: Around 500 commercial vehicles have been thronging the regional transport authority (RTA) office in the city per day to get their fitness certificates renewed, availing of a fine exemption issued by the state under G.O. 29 on July 14, after massive protests over G.O. 714 issued by the Central government, levying a fine.

The state government decided to roll back a government order (G.O.) issued by the Centre, levying a fine of Rs 50 per day on commercial vehicles without fitness certificates or elapsed ones, providing great relief to around 4.5 lakh vehicle owners.

The fines, levied from February 1, 2020, to October 31, 2021, amount to around Rs 30,000 per vehicle.

Transport unions in the Telangana state welcomed the government decision.
K. Ajay Babu, Hyderabad secretary, All India Road Transport Workers Federation (AIRTWF), said, “Rolling back G.O. 714 brought a relief to 4.5 lakh commercial vehicle owners. If the government had taken the decision earlier, we would have avoided protests across Telangana state.”

G.R. Raju, a motor vehicle inspector at a fitness centre in Trimulgherry, said, “Since this G.O. was issued, more than 500 commercial vehicles, including 200 motor cabs and 150 maxi cabs, are getting the fitness certificate per day. All these days after the ease of the lockdown, there were hardly any vehicles for fitness.” 

...
Tags: commercial vehicles fitness certificate renewal
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission has also ordered an investigation into the incident. (Representational image: PTI)

Kerala NEET exam: Case against friskers who forced girls to remove undergarments

Hayathnagar court granted a five-day police custody of K. Nageshwara Rao, who was arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police on rape and murder threat charges.— Representational Image/DC

Police get custody of accused SHO

PM Modi, Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Congress MPs Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, Union MoS Anupriya Patel, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, BJP MP Jayant Sinha, Union ministers Nirmala Sitharaman and Nitin Gadkari, cast their votes for the election of the President, at Parliament House in New Delhi (PTI)

Presidential election marred by cross-voting charges

The centre will have a capacity to accommodate around 100 members along with 15 temporary beds for taking rest. — Representational Image/DC

Day care centre for elderly to come up in Sircilla



MOST POPULAR

 

Hero of another era: Remembering Prathap Pothen

Prathap Pothen (Twitter: @BiggBoss6Tamil)
 

Andhra couple ties nuptial knot amid floods; Bride takes boat ride to groom's house

A couple tied the nuptial knot by braving the difficult situation caused by the floods. (Representational Image)
 

Incessant showers to be the new norm, indicate trends

. The measure of just how much rain Telangana has experienced in one week, between July 6 and July 13, has been described as ‘Large Excess’ over 32 districts, with one district — Jogulamba Gadwal — listed under the category of ‘Excess’ by the meteorologists at the Telangana state development planning society (TSDPS). — Representational image/PTI
 

Rains bring to life Warangal’s famous waterfalls

The Bogatha Waterfall, also known as ‘Telangana Nayagara’, at Chikupally village of Wazedu mandal of Mulugu district, is a magnificent cascade surrounded by dense forest. — DC Image
 

Teen pedals to Leh in green push

Venkatesh attempted to ride out to Leh last year as well, but returned after 500 kilometres due to familial pressure. But after completing the expedition this time, his family is proud of his accomplishment, he said. (Image By Arrangement)
 

Teacher turns 100: A look back

Dressed in a silk saree accompanied by a pearl necklace, Shakuntala posed for a few photographs, surrounded by generations of family members as she celebrated an incredible milestone in her life. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

Koya youth delve deep into roots, family history

Several Koya youths are reportedly going to Chhattisgarh to meet community elders of their surnames and finding their history and names of Kuladevatha. — Representational image/DC

GRSE to build electric ferry for Bengal government

The zero-emission full electric ferry, which is 24-meter-long, is powered by 210 kilowatt per hour liquid cooled energy storage solution and ergonomically designed to carry 150 passengers with provision of air conditioning sitting arrangements. (Photo by arrangement)

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->