NGT orders action against illicit aquaculture, mining

Southern zone National Green Tribunal, Chennai, has directed officials of various departments of state government to take appropriate action against persons operating illegal and unauthorised aquaculture farms (PTI file image)

KAKINADA: The southern zone National Green Tribunal (NGT), Chennai, has directed officials of various departments of state government to take appropriate action against persons operating illegal and unauthorised aquaculture farms in coastal zones or other areas without obtaining necessary licences from respective authorities.

A person, Venkatapathi Raja Yenumala of Kesavadasupalem in Sakhinetipalli mandal of Konaseema district, filed a petition before the NGT, alleging that large-scale illegal sand mining is going on along the coastal stretch of Bay of Bengal in villages of Pallipalem, Gogunnamatam, Kesavadasupalem, Chintalamori, Sankaraguptam, Padamatipalem, Turpupalem, Gollapalem, Karavaka and Keseinipally in Malikipuram and Sakhinetipalli mandals.

In addition, shrimp (aqua) farms are also being operated along the beach without getting the necessary permissions from respective departments.

The NGT appointed a joint committee consisting of a senior scientist each from Regional Office of Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, and Central Pollution Control Board, a senior officer from Andhra Pradesh State Coastal Zone Management Authority, a scientist nominated by National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management, Anna University, a senior officer from Andhra Pradesh State Pollution Control Board (APSPCB) and collector, East Godavari district, to conduct inspections. The committee visited various areas and submitted a detailed report to the NGT.

Based on the report, a Coram of Tribunal comprising Justice K. Ramakrishnan and expert Satya Gopal Korlapati, directed Department of Mines and Geology, APSPCB, State Coastal Zone Authority, and the district collectors of respective districts to take action against violators, initiate prosecution, and recover penalties under the respective mining rules.

NGT also directed officials to close down such units, disconnect electricity, initiate prosecution and recover compensation as per law.