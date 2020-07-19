116th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,040,944

31,900

Recovered

654,190

16,164

Deaths

26,295

674

Maharashtra29258916035711452 Tamil Nadu1609071108072315 Delhi120107993013571 Karnataka55115207581152 Gujarat46516329442107 Uttar Pradesh45163276341084 Telangana4101827295396 Andhra Pradesh4064620298534 West Bengal38011222531049 Rajasthan2797320626550 Haryana2479718718327 Bihar2330014997173 Assam218651410656 Madhya Pradesh2108214514698 Odisha1670111330112 Jammu and Kashmir127576558231 Kerala11067499439 Punjab94426373239 Jharkhand5110257746 Chhatisgarh4976351223 Uttarakhand4102302151 Goa3304194621 Tripura237916843 Puducherry1898106628 Manipur180011630 Himachal Pradesh1417101110 Nagaland9564050 Chandigarh66048011 Arunachal Pradesh5431533 Meghalaya403492 Mizoram2721600 Sikkim267880
Nation Other News 19 Jul 2020 Hundreds from Telang ...
Nation, In Other News

Hundreds from Telangana, AP still stranded in Middle East

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jul 19, 2020, 4:38 pm IST
Updated Jul 19, 2020, 5:53 pm IST
Many of them, who hail from lower middle class backgrounds, have been unemployed since March due to the economic slowdown
Indian nationals gather at Dubai airport before leaving the Gulf nation on a flight back to their country (AFP)
 Indian nationals gather at Dubai airport before leaving the Gulf nation on a flight back to their country (AFP)

Thousands of emigrants from the Telugu states continue to be stuck in the Middle East.

The Vande Bharat Mission (VBM), the Centre’s repatriation effort which entered its fourth phase in July, has not helped a vast majority of them.

 

Many of them, who hail from lower middle class backgrounds, have been unemployed since March due to the economic slowdown.

There is anger among Telugu immigrants that they are being ignored in favour of those from states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Of the VBM 926 flights in the fourth phase, 255 are headed for Kerala and 107 for Tamil Nadu.

Hyderabad will receive 64 and Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada 11. Around half the flights to the Telugu states originate from the Middle East.

Many emigrants have created Twitter accounts only to appeal to Telugu politicians, ministers and officials for assistance. They tag ministers such as K.T. Rama Rao, the office of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, and the Indian Embassy or consulates in their countries. Some have even tagged actor Sonu Sood, who helped guest workers a few weeks ago.

 

M. Ali Aboud, an emigrant in Dubai, said the consulate-general had been unhelpful. “It was going well when I got a ticket on a Dubai-Hyderabad flight. For some inexplicable reason, it got cancelled,”  he said.

Twitter user Syed Fazullah, who lives in Dammam, Saudi Arabia, has been pleading with officials and politicians to help him get a ticket to Hyderabad on July 30.

M. Bheem Reddy, an activist for TS emigrants’ welfare, said that based on Lok Sabha data of 2018, the state has at least 15 lakh emigrants in the Middle East. “Based on reports of unemployment in these countries, I believe at least a quarter of these people will come home. According to official figures, less than 9,000 have been brought back. There is a huge need for flights to Hyderabad,” he said.

 

Emigrants tried to charter flights, which are generally more expensive than the VBM. They are expected to pay Telangana Tourism the fee up front for institutional quarantine to get permissions.

Each passenger is expected to pay around `8,000 for a week in a single-occupancy room and `6,000 for a shared room. Reddy said, “This creates a further burden on the emigrants, many of whom have exhausted all their savings.”

...
Tags: middle east, vande bharat mission, coronavirus lockdown, indians in iran
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Passengers wearing face masks arrive at Jai Prakash Narayan Airport during total lockdown in Patna. PTI Photo

Lost & found items at airport now pose risk of COVID-19

A boy gets his nasal swab sample taken to test for the coronavirus at Government Fever Hospital in Hyderabad. AP Photo

Diarrhoea may be a sign of COVID-19

A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear collects a swab sample of a boy at a government free testing centre in Hyderabad. AFP Photo

Telangana has amped up testing, but is not double-checking the results

Representational image (AP)

GHMC identifies eight Covid high-risk areas



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Varavara Rao treated at Nanavati Hospital for neuro issues

Varavara Rao (PTI file)

Total lockdown in Madurai extended

Representational image (PTI)

9 Covid-19 victims discharged in Vizianagaram

Representational image (PTI)

Farooq, Omar Abdullah move high court to release 16 NC netas

Farooq Abdullah filed the habeas corpus petition for seven leaders, while his son Omar Abdullah filed a similar plea for the remaining nine. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow administration starts attaching properties of vandals during CAA protests

Protesters throw brickbats during clashes between a group of anti-CAA protesters and supporters of the CAA. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham