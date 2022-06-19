  
Nation Other News 19 Jun 2022 ‘Surge prices& ...
Nation, In Other News

‘Surge prices’ for cab services hit commuters hard

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TUSHAR KAUSHIK
Published Jun 19, 2022, 1:53 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2022, 1:53 am IST
Though cabs also add to the traffic, they are anyway plying on the roads on a daily basis
Dynamic pricing by cab aggregators affects me, especially during the monsoon. I don't have any transport facility provided by my company, so I am forced to shell out a lot more than I am supposed to because of the price surge, says an employee.
 Dynamic pricing by cab aggregators affects me, especially during the monsoon. I don't have any transport facility provided by my company, so I am forced to shell out a lot more than I am supposed to because of the price surge, says an employee.

HYDERABAD: Surge pricing levied by cab aggregators whenever it rains in the city is not only hurting commuters, but also making more and more people opt for personal vehicles. This, in turn, is indirectly causing an increase in traffic and air pollution in the city.

With the monsoon hitting the city, spells of rain are expected in most of the evening. As roads are busy in the evenings, commuters face a double whammy - lack of cabs as well as surge pricing. 

 

Though cabs also add to the traffic, they are anyway plying on the roads on a daily basis. That is why personal vehicles coming on to the roads lead to a greater rise in traffic congestion. Several netizens complained of surge pricing, and some also pointed to surge pricing being levied even when it is not raining.

“Dynamic pricing by cab aggregators affects me, especially during the monsoon. I don't have any transport facility provided by my company, so I am forced to shell out a lot more than I am supposed to because of the price surge, which is usually Rs 150- Rs 200 more,” said Jagannath Venugopal, an employee of Infosys.

 

Satyanarayana Mathala, president, Telangana Facilities Management Council (TFMC), says the surge pricing of cabs will naturally push more and more people towards using their personal vehicles to commute to work. He says even with work from office levels not yet close to pre-pandemic times, the traffic in the city is quite high. “At this rate, the city will become another Bengaluru. We do not want to go that way.”

Founder president of Telangana Gig and Platform Union Workers (TGPWU) Shaik Salauddin says contrary to popular belief, the drivers themselves do not earn more from surge pricing. In fact, they are not even aware that the customer is being charged higher fees, he claimed.

 

“Sometimes the fare is hiked to 3-4 times the usual fare, but on their app, drivers will see the usual fare itself. It’s part of the algorithm game played by cab aggregators,” he says.

IT firms go the extra mile

Lack of last mile connectivity with public transport keeps many IT sector employees away from using them. To resolve this, IT firms have arranged transport for their employees from Metro stations to workplaces.

Centre warns firms

On May 10, the Central government held a meeting with cab aggregator platforms where it cautioned them against levying high surge pricing. In Mumbai, from April 1, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) imposed a cap of 1.5 times the base fare on surge pricing.

 

...
Tags: surge pricing cabs, dynamic pricing, cab aggregators
Location: India, Telangana


Horoscope 19 June 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

After the anti-Agnipath protests at Secunderabad turned violent on Friday, the TRS has been strongly demanding that the Centre withdraw the Agnipath scheme. Starting from Chief Minister to IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, all ministers, party MPs and MLAs lashed out at the BJP government for unilaterally announcing the Agnipath scheme. — DC Image

TRS to back anti-Agnipath protests in other states

The counsel for the petitioner informed the court that ‘Khusro Manzil’ was notified as a heritage building and it was buttressed by way of a GO.102 dated 23 March 1998. — Twitter

TS in dock over razing of heritage structure

. During the procession, participants vandalised government properties and burnt effigies, forcing the police to resort to lathi-charge and arrest many protesters. — DC Image/Puli Sharat Kumar

Rakesh’s final procession turns violent; cops cane-charge mourners

The passengers question the railway authorities why they are introducing these trains where passengers end up spending more on travel. — Representational image/AFP

SCR special train journey costs a bomb



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Modi writes blog for mother’s 100th b’day

This handout photograph taken on June 18, 2022 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talking with his mother Hiraba Modi during a visit on the occasion of her 100th birthday in Gandhinagar. (Photo by PIB)

Hindi-only essay competition of Railways causes disquiet among other language users

The railway ministry had issued a press note announcing an essay competition on the theme ‘Rail Yatra Vritant Puraskar Yojna’, asking train travellers to share experiences from their journey. Entries were to be only in Hindi. — Representational image/DC

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->