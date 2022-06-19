Modi writes blog for mother’s 100th b’day

This handout photograph taken on June 18, 2022 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talking with his mother Hiraba Modi during a visit on the occasion of her 100th birthday in Gandhinagar. (Photo by PIB)

New Delhi: In a blog dedicated to his mother Heeraben, as she entered the 100th year of her life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote how in his mother’s life he sees the "penance, sacrifice and contribution of India’s matrushakti" and feels that "there is nothing that is unachievable for Indian women."

Mr Modi, who visited his mother in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar to seek her blessings, wrote that the word "mother" encompasses a whole range of emotions -- love, patience, trust and a lot more -- and irrespective of country or region, children have a special affection for their mothers.

The Prime Minister also shared stories of his humble background and how both his parents struggled to provide for their children a better future. He also noted how his mother had accompanied him on just two occasions, the first when he returned from the Ekta Yatra and the second when he became the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time.

"A mother’s penance creates a good human being. Her affection fills a child with human values and empathy. A mother is not an individual or a personality; motherhood is a quality. It is often said that the Gods are made according to the nature of their devotees. Similarly, we experience our mothers and their motherhood according to our own nature and mindset," wrote the PM in the blog, which is available in 11 languages.

He further wrote that "everything good in my life, and all that is good in my character, can be attributed to my parents."

Sharing his mother’s struggle, beginning with her childhood after she lost her mother at a tender age, Mr Modi cited several incidents from his past about his mother’s struggle for her children and her kindness for others.

"Mother would find happiness in other people’s joys. Our house may have been small, but she was extremely large-hearted. A close friend of my father used to stay in a nearby village. After his untimely death, my father brought his friend’s son, Abbas, to our home. He stayed with us and completed his studies. Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes. On festivals, it was commonplace for neighbourhood kids to come to our house and enjoy Mother’s special preparations," wrote the PM.