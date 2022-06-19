  
Nation Other News 19 Jun 2022 Modi writes blog for ...
Nation, In Other News

Modi writes blog for mother’s 100th b’day

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 19, 2022, 12:47 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2022, 12:47 am IST
Modi visited his mother in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar to seek her blessings
This handout photograph taken on June 18, 2022 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talking with his mother Hiraba Modi during a visit on the occasion of her 100th birthday in Gandhinagar. (Photo by PIB)
 This handout photograph taken on June 18, 2022 and released by the Indian Press Information Bureau (PIB) shows India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (L) talking with his mother Hiraba Modi during a visit on the occasion of her 100th birthday in Gandhinagar. (Photo by PIB)

New Delhi: In a blog dedicated to his mother Heeraben, as she entered the 100th year of her life, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote how in his mother’s life he sees the "penance, sacrifice and contribution of India’s matrushakti" and feels that "there is nothing that is unachievable for Indian women."

Mr Modi, who visited his mother in Gujarat’s Gandhinagar to seek her blessings, wrote that the word "mother" encompasses a whole range of emotions -- love, patience, trust and a lot more -- and irrespective of country or region, children have a special affection for their mothers.

 

The Prime Minister also shared stories of his humble background and how both his parents struggled to provide for their children a better future. He also noted how his mother had accompanied him on just two occasions, the first when he returned from the Ekta Yatra and the second when he became the chief minister of Gujarat for the first time.

"A mother’s penance creates a good human being. Her affection fills a child with human values and empathy. A mother is not an individual or a personality; motherhood is a quality. It is often said that the Gods are made according to the nature of their devotees. Similarly, we experience our mothers and their motherhood according to our own nature and mindset," wrote the PM in the blog, which is available in 11 languages.

 

He further wrote that "everything good in my life, and all that is good in my character, can be attributed to my parents."

Sharing his mother’s struggle, beginning with her childhood after she lost her mother at a tender age, Mr Modi cited several incidents from his past about his mother’s struggle for her children and her kindness for others.

"Mother would find happiness in other people’s joys. Our house may have been small, but she was extremely large-hearted. A close friend of my father used to stay in a nearby village. After his untimely death, my father brought his friend’s son, Abbas, to our home. He stayed with us and completed his studies. Mother was as affectionate and caring towards Abbas just like she did for all of us siblings. Every year on Eid, she used to prepare his favourite dishes. On festivals, it was commonplace for neighbourhood kids to come to our house and enjoy Mother’s special preparations," wrote the PM.

 

 

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi


Latest From Nation

The Congress is on its last legs. It has only history but no future,

It’s time to deposit Rs 15 lakh in each Indian’s account: KTR to Modi

Dynamic pricing by cab aggregators affects me, especially during the monsoon. I don't have any transport facility provided by my company, so I am forced to shell out a lot more than I am supposed to because of the price surge, says an employee.

‘Surge prices’ for cab services hit commuters hard

Andhra Pradesh police on Saturday reportedly took into custody, Avula Subba Rao, director of Sai Defence Academy, the alleged mastermind behind the rampage at the Secunderabad railway Station on Friday. (Photo: Facebook)

‘Mastermind’ of Secunderabad attack held in Guntur

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande reviews the Combined Graduation Parade at Air Force Academy Dundigal, Saturday, June 18, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Reforms underway: Army Chief



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Govt schools across TS in dire straits, poor infra hampering quality education

Just ahead of their reopening after the summer vacation, these schools seem to have been left out of the government's programme. (DC)
 

World's largest cricket jersey was made within nine days

The jersey got Guinness record recognition in the IPL final in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (By Arrangement)
 

Viral fever with gastro, dengue cases increase in Hyderabad

While monsoon is the peak season for dengue infections, even before the season, hospitals have been reportedly getting dengue cases. (Representational image: PTI)
 

AP man donates his retirement funds for SSY scheme, gets PM Modi's pat

Markapuram Rambhupal Reddy. (DC)
 

Low blow for alcohol lovers as liquor prices go higher in Telangana

The new price list is available on the website www.tsbcl.telangana.gov.in/ts/ — Representational image/DC
 

Nation's envy: TS legislators are highest paid in the country

Telangana MLAs shot to the top of the ladder in 2016 when the state government hiked their pay and allowances by an overwhelming 163 per cent in one go. (Representational Image/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Other News

Hindi-only essay competition of Railways causes disquiet among other language users

The railway ministry had issued a press note announcing an essay competition on the theme ‘Rail Yatra Vritant Puraskar Yojna’, asking train travellers to share experiences from their journey. Entries were to be only in Hindi. — Representational image/DC

Indian nuns working in Kyiv running short on food, but remain determined to continue

The nuns defied a request to move to a safer place and chose to stay on in a war-torn Ukraine risking their lives to continue serving refugees and injured people (Representational image: AFP file)

Body spray ads with 'rape jokes' draws Centre's ire

A screengrab of the advertisement (Twitter)

Unique megalithic burial site discovered in Dakshina Kannada

Prof Murugeshi remarked that this could perhaps be the first rock engraving of the megalithic period found from Dakshina Kannada. (Photo by arrangement)

Inverted Rifle, helmet shifted from India Gate to War Memorial

A generation of Indians from all over the country from last 50 years have visited Amar Jawan Jyoti to pay their respect to fallen Indian soldiers and it has etched strongly in the emotional psyche of Indians. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->