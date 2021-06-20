Telangana HC in fix as claims galore over disputed land

HYDERABAD: A parcel of land which has been under litigation for decades is finding a lot claimants for the past two years. The dispute is over the title of 74 acres of land in Survey No. 1007 of Kukatpally in Ranga Reddy district, which is worth more than Rs1,500 crore.

In the latest episode, ACE HIBC Private Limited, which is one of the firms along with Prime Properties claiming title over the land parcel, recently filed a writ appeal challenging a single judge order, which directed the sub-registrar of Kukatpally not to receive documents for registration in the survey number.

A division bench of the High Court was not inclined to interfere in the matter and directed the petitioner to file a vacate stay petition before the single judge who had issued orders.

Following this, counsel for ACE HIBC withdrew the appeal with a liberty to file the vacate stay orders before the single judge.

The title over the land parcel has been claimed by the state government, some private real estate firms and construction companies including Prime Properties, Sri Siddharth Infratech & Services Limited, ACE HIBC Private Limited and Aditya Constructions Pvt Ltd.

Some petitions filed by Prime Properties and Aditya Constructions are before the court.

The single judge’s direction to the registration department to not register the land in favour of anyone till the title dispute is finally adjudicated, was issued on a petition filed by Aditya Constructions when Prime Properties tried to alienate a part of the land to third parties. However, Prime Properties challenged the direction and urged the court to vacate the order.

Aditya Constructions, and GPA holder of Pilli Mallaiah and five other farmers, who got relief from High Court for getting e-pattadar passbooks of the 74 acres land, had filed a contempt petition complaining that the sub-registrar had allowed some documents for registration, despite the single judge orders. This contempt petition is also pending.

Interestingly, even as several cases are pending over the ownership of the land, the GHMC had constructed a flyover and roads between Kukatpally and Hitec City, occupying some portion of the land.