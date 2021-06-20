Nation Other News 19 Jun 2021 Pingali Venkaiah sta ...
Nation, In Other News

Pingali Venkaiah statue in Undi to be unveiled today

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 20, 2021, 12:30 am IST
Updated Jun 20, 2021, 12:30 am IST
Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi will unveil the statue
Central Film Sensor Board Member D.V. Bala Subrahmanyam said the statues are installed by Sri Veda Vignana Parishad and Sri Sena Sakthi Peetham. (DC file photo)
 Central Film Sensor Board Member D.V. Bala Subrahmanyam said the statues are installed by Sri Veda Vignana Parishad and Sri Sena Sakthi Peetham. (DC file photo)

KAKINADA: The statue of the National Flag designer Pingali Venkaiah along with that of the first Chief Minister of Combined Andhra Pradesh, Tanguturi Prakasam Panthulu, will be installed at the historic village of Undi in West Godavari district. They will be unveiled by Deputy Speaker Kona Raghupathi on Sunday.

Central Film Sensor Board Member D.V. Bala Subrahmanyam said the statues are installed by Sri Veda Vignana Parishad and Sri Sena Sakthi Peetham. Raghupathi will address the people after unveiling the statues.

 

Undi is a historic village as Mahatma Gandhi visited the village in 1929 and addressed the farmers at the present sub-registrar office during the freedom movement.

...
Tags: pingali venkaiah, statue, national flag designer, tanguturi prakasam panthulu, kona raghupathi, undi, mahatma gandhi
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kakinada


