Many villages remain cut-off after heavy rains disrupt road connectivity in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 19, 2021, 12:08 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2021, 12:22 am IST
The villages have been disconnected from the outer world ever since streams and rivulets started overflowing
Floodwater from Musi overflowed on to the streets in Hyderabad, (Representational Photo:DC)
 Floodwater from Musi overflowed on to the streets in Hyderabad, (Representational Photo:DC)

ADILABAD: People from several interior villages are virtually cut-off from the world for quite some days now.

The villages have been disconnected from the outer world ever since streams and rivulets started overflowing with rainwater and put road connectivity in disarray.

 

Pregnant women and elderly people, suffering from seasonal diseases, are unable to move to hospitals and clinics because road connectivity has been disrupted. The most affected are Chinthakarra, Kishan Naik Thanda, Loddiguda and Thatiguda because of heavy rains in Komaram Bheem district’s Jainoor mandal. A similar trauma is being faced by people in Chithabatta village in Indravelli mandal of Adilabad district.

Villagers from Kishan Naik thanda were put to ordeal while crossing the swelling rivulet to reach their village after working in the fields on Friday.

 

The villagers have been demanding officials to construct a bridge on the rivulet to improve road connectivity to the surrounding villages like Chinthkarra, Kishan Naik Thanda, Loddiguda and Tatiguda.

The problems are more in places where there are low-lying bridges as rainwater is flowing over them.

A pregnant woman Manisha Pawar of Kishan Naik Thanda fell sick due to bad weather conditions. She and her family members had to walk through the rough terrain in the forest and hill region to reach Jainoor PHC for treatment.

Also affected by the overflowing streams and rivulets were Narnoor, Gadiguda, Tiryani, Kerameri, Indravelli, Adilabad, Bejjur, Penchikalpet, Sirikonda, Chinthalamanepalli and Sirpur (T) and many other mandals in old Adilabad district.

 

In some places, construction of high-level bridges replacing low-level bridges is going on in Adilabad Rural mandal.

Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna took a serious note of the hardships faced by the villagers and got approval for high-level bridges in some places.

