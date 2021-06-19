Nation Other News 19 Jun 2021 CJI visits Srisailam ...
Nation, In Other News

CJI visits Srisailam, turns nostalgic

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 19, 2021, 12:46 am IST
Updated Jun 19, 2021, 12:48 am IST
The CJI, said he was mentored by legal stalwart E. Ayyapu Reddy with whom he worked as a junior advocate for 10 years
The CJI was accorded a guard of honour by the state police and welcomed with Purna Kumbham and other temple honours. (Photo: Twitter @PoliceKurnool)
KURNOOL: Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, who visited Sri Brhamaramba Mallikharjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam on Friday, the first time after elevation, became nostalgic and said that he had been enjoying the pristine beauty and tastes of the homeland for the past five days.

The CJI was accorded a guard of honour by the state police and welcomed with Purna Kumbham and other temple honours. The CJI, recounting his affinity with Kurnool district, said he was mentored by legal stalwart E. Ayyapu Reddy with whom he worked as a junior advocate for 10 years.

 

Speaking of his elevation to the highest judicial office in the country, he said it was the good wishes and blessings of his seniors and their family members that made him work his way to the apex position in justice administration.

Justice Ramana said the Srisailam temple visit is a permanent fixture in his calendar as he has been visiting the shrine at least two to three times every year ever since he was a youth. He said Srisailam holds a special place in his life and career. A local priest said Justice Ramana performed special prayers before his elevation as the CJI and that he knew the temple priests by name.

 

State endowment minister Vellampalli Sreenivas, district collector G. Veera Pandian, district judge Radha Krishna Krupasagar, superintendent of police K. Fakeerappa, temple executive officer K.S. Rama Rao, Nandyal MP Pocha Brahmananda Reddy, Srisailam MLA Chakrapani Reddy officially received the CJI couple with temple honours.

Later, the CJI couple performed special rituals at both Sri Mallikharjuna and Sri Bramarambha Devi temples. Later, they visited Gathamatam renovation works and observed ancient plate inscriptions which were found during the recent exaction works. Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) department Mysore unit director Muniratnam Reddy explained the history of the recent find and inscriptions on the plates.

 

Tags: cji, nv ramana, kurnool, ayyapu reddy, srisailam, justice ramana, archaeological survey of india
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Kurnool


